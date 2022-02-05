Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rockstar Games says a new installment to the 'Grand Theft Auto' franchise is in the works. Photo: AFP
entertainment

'Grand Theft Auto' game maker says new edition in development

1 Comment
SAN FRANCISCO

The maker of the notorious "Grand Theft Auto" video game franchise announced Friday that a new edition is under development, confirming long-bubbling speculation.

New York-based Rockstar Games did not say when "Grand Theft Auto 6" will hit the street or how it will be different from the previous edition of the game released in 2013 to blockbuster sales.

"We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway," the studio's subsidiary Take Two Interactive said in an online post.

More than 230 million copies of "Grand Theft Auto," referred to as "GTA" have been sold overall.

An online, multi-player version of the game boasts a large and devoted community of fans, some of whom took to Twitter to express delight at the news along with jibes that Rockstar might not deliver the new game for years.

One fan of the game tweeted a photo of three elderly men hunched over a video game controller, joking it would be him and friends when GTA 6 is finally available.

A tweet from the account @robertyoushock focused on Rockstar saying the new game is well underway.

"This same language was used in June 2012 in regards to GTA V," the tweet read, noting it took 14 more months for the game to launch.

The GTA franchise in which players take on the role of a criminal has been criticized for glorifying law-breaking, violence and abuse of women.

"This could be the GTA to end all GTAs!," read a tweeted reply to Rockstar from the account of self-described esports commentator and game streamer @nathanias.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Can’t wait for it. Rockstar is quality-wise on of the most consistent publishers in the business and rarely disappoints. GTA has always been the flagship of ambition and innovation. I just hope Rockstar will stay true to themselves and their direction.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog