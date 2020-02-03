Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, pictured in 2018, said the film would be a live performance by the original cast Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

'Hamilton' musical to be released in cinemas

0 Comments
By Niklas HALLEN
NEW YORK

A big screen version of smash hit musical "Hamilton" is coming to movie theaters in 2021, its creator announced on Monday.

The show -- which has become one of the highest grossing Broadway musicals of all time since its 2015 debut -- tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also stars in "Hamilton," said the film would be a live performance of show at New York's Richard Rodgers Theatre that comprised the original cast.

It will be distributed by Disney and released on October 15, 2021, he said in a tweet. Variety magazine said it would get theatrical runs in the US and Canada.

"Hamilton" has made $633 million in box office receipts and has been seen by 2.5 million people in New York alone since arriving on Broadway in August 2015, according to Broadway.com.

A production of "Hamilton" has also been on in London's West End since 2017 and a three-year tour of the show just ended in Chicago.

Mixing political history with rap and hip hop, the show won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, including best musical.

Another of Miranda's musicals, "In the Heights," has been adapted for theaters and is due out in June.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #66: Amidst Coronavirus Fears, Twitter Shares How (Not) To Wear A Surgical Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Ninja Village Hizen Yumekaido

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About the Studio Ghibli Netflix Release

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel