 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mason Thames is the star of the new live-action version of 'How To Train Your Dragon' Image: AFP/File
entertainment

'How to Train Your Dragon' holds top spot in North America box office

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

"How to Train Your Dragon," a live-action reboot of the popular 2010 animated film, set the North American box office ablaze again in its second week, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The family-friendly film from Universal and DreamWorks Animation tells the story of a Viking named Hiccup (Mason Thames) who strikes up a friendship with Toothless the dragon.

Its $37 million haul was enough to beat out Columbia Pictures' zombie sequel "28 Years Later," which took in $30 million despite coming nearly two decades after the last release in the trilogy, "28 Weeks Later."

"This is an excellent opening for the third episode in a horror series," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"The weekend figure is above average for the genre, and pending final numbers it's approximately three times the opening of the last episode."

Critics' reviews and audience ratings have been strong for the Danny Boyle-directed threequel, which picks up -- as the title suggests -- more than a generation after the initial outbreak of the Rage Virus.

"The long layoff has had no negative impact; in fact, it's given the sequel time to add a new younger age group to the audience," Gross added.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the weekend was the poor performance of Pixar Animation's "Elio," which limped into third place with $21 million in ticket sales, on a $150 million budget.

Gross said that while the tally would be respectable for most animation studios, it was the lowliest theatrical debut in Pixar's history -- despite excellent reviews.

Disney's "Lilo & Stitch," another live-action remake, added $9.7 million in its fifth week, extending a triumphant run for the film about a Hawaiian girl (Maia Kealoha) and her blue alien friend (Chris Sanders).

The fourth-placed entry has now grossed a whopping $910 million worldwide, according to Exhibitor Relations.

In fifth place -- and also in its fifth week -- is "Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning," the latest, and supposedly final, entry in the hugely successful Tom Cruise spy thriller franchise.

The Paramount film took $6.6 million in North America, pushing it to $540 million worldwide.

"Kuberaa" ($1.8 million)

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Twilight Express Mizukaze

GaijinPot Travel

Tadami Line

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Shunkaen Bonsai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating in Japan: Who Pays The Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Cleaning

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Japanese Summer Traditions to Try This Year

GaijinPot Blog

10 Korean Skincare Brands You Can Find in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Do You Need Travel Insurance in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Body Positivity & Confidence in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Add Your My Number Card to Your Smartphone

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Did a Manga Really Predict an Earthquake in Japan on July 5, 2025?

GaijinPot Blog