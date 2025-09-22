 Japan Today
US actress Angelina Jolie warned of dangers to free expression in her country at Spain's San Sebastian International Film Festival Image: AFP
entertainment

'I don't recognize my country,' says Angelina Jolie

3 Comments
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain

American actress Angelina Jolie said Sunday she no longer recognizes her country, voicing concern over threats to free expression while presenting her latest film at Spain’s San Sebastian film festival.

Her comments come as worries grow over free speech in the United States, after President Donald Trump's crackdown on critical media and the recent suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's show over comments on the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

"I love my country, but I don't at this time recognize my country," Jolie said when asked if she feared for freedom of speech in the United States.

"Anything, anywhere, that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms and, from anyone, I think is very dangerous," she added. "These are very, very heavy times we're all living in together."

Jolie, 50, was in San Sebastian to promote "Couture", directed by French filmmaker Alice Winocour, which is competing for the festival’s top prize, the Golden Shell.

She plays Maxine Walker, an American film director facing divorce and a serious illness while navigating Paris Fashion Week and embarking on a romance with a colleague, played by French actor Louis Garrel.

The Oscar-winning actress -- honored in 1999 for her role in "Girl, Interrupted" -- said she related personally to the struggles of her latest character.

Jolie underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 and later had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to reduce her high genetic risk of cancer, which claimed the lives of her mother and grandmother.

Visibly moved, she said she thought often of her mother while making the film.

"I wish she was able to speak more as openly as I have been, and have people respond as graciously as you have, and not feel as alone," Jolie said.

"There's something very particular to women's cancers, because obviously it affects us, you know, how we feel as women," she added.

Didn't the private company just unsuspend him?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

"I love my country, but I don't at this time recognize my country," Jolie said when asked if she feared for freedom of speech in the United States.

Not only here, no one recognize US anymore.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I didn’t recognize it for 12 out of the 16 years as well.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

