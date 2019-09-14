Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This Sept. 8, 2019 photo shows writer-director-actor Taika Waititi posing for a portrait to promote his film, "Jojo Rabbit," at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
entertainment

'Jojo Rabbit' wins Toronto's sought-after audience award

0 Comments
By JAKE COYLE
NEW YORK

Taika Waititi's Nazi Germany-set satire "Jojo Rabbit" won the People's Choice award Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival, a prize that has historically been one of the most ironclad predicators of Academy Awards chances.

Because so many of the top fall movies play in Toronto, the festival's audience award has often been almost prophetic. For more than a decade, every People's Choice winner has gone on to score a best-picture Oscar nomination. Last year's winner, "Green Book," eventually won best picture.

"Jojo Rabbit" is a coming-of-age comedy about a 10-year-old boy named Jojo growing up in World War II Germany. His imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler, played by Waititi, the New Zealand filmmaker of "Thor Ragnarok" and "Hunt for the Wilderpeople."

The film earned mixed reviews in Toronto, with some critics calling it Waititi's masterpiece and others — many of whom compared it to the 1997 Roberto Benigni Holocaust comic-drama "Life is Beautiful" — criticizing its off-kilter balance of tones.

But "Jojo Rabbit" was heartily cheered by festival audiences, who vote for the People's Choice award. And, going by history, the film is practically assured of a promising Oscar campaign. "Jojo Rabbit," which stars Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo alongside a cast including Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell, will be released by Fox Searchlight on Oct. 18.

Last month, Variety reported that some executives for the Walt Disney Co., which earlier this year acquired Fox Searchlight, were concerned about "Jojo Rabbit" being too edgy for the company. But in an interview in Toronto, Waititi disputed that, saying Disney chief executive Bob Iger and chief creative officer Alan Horn "gushed" over the film.

"It's like saying, 'Watch out for that "Life Is Beautiful" movie. It's going to bring down the corporation,'" Waititi said. "I don't think you have to worry about this movie because once you see it, it speaks for itself. It's uplifting and it's a very positive message."

The People's Choice runners up were Noah Baumbach's divorce drama "Marriage Story," starring Adam Driver and Johansson, and Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite," a Korean class satire that won the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or in May.

Feras Fayyad's "The Cave," about a team of female doctors clandestinely treating casualties in war-torn Syria, won Toronto's audience award for documentary. The festival earlier announced that Pietro Marcello's "Martin Eden," an adaptation of the Jack London novel, won its juried Platform section.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Things You Should Know When Going Out In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Nature

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #47: This Japanese Power Point Does Not Spark Joy

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog