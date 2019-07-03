Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This Nov. 13, 2008 file photo shows actor Arte Johnson at the 15th Annual Lint Roller Party in Los Angeles. Johnson, who won an Emmy for comedy sketch television show “Laugh-In,” died in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was 90. A family representative says Johnson died of heart failure following a three-year battle with bladder and prostate cancers. (AP Photo/Shea Walsh, File)
entertainment

'Laugh-in' comedic actor Arte Johnson dies at 90

LOS ANGELES

Actor Arte Johnson, who won an Emmy for comedy sketch work on the television show "Laugh-In," has died in Los Angeles. He was 90.

Family representative Harlan Boll says Johnson died early Wednesday of heart failure following a three-year battle with bladder and prostate cancer. No services have been planned, but his ashes will be spread in a private ceremony.

Johnson became known for his catchphrase "Verrry interesting" on "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In." The Michigan native won an Emmy in 1969 and was nominated two more times through his work on the hit show.

One of his characters was Wolfgang, a cigarette-smoking German soldier who thought World War II was still going on.

Johnson's other television appearances include "Bewitched," ''The Partridge Family," ''Lost in Space" and "The Donna Reed Show."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

