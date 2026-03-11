 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Barbra Streisand is one of only 22 people to achieve elite EGOT status Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

Barbra Streisand to receive Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

0 Comments
PARIS

Hollywood and Broadway legend Barbra Streisand will be awarded an Honorary Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, organizers announced Wednesday, honoring a career that has spanned more than six decades.

"It is with pride and deep humility that I am delighted to join the circle of Honorary Palme d'Or winners, whose work has inspired me for so long," said the Broadway icon. She will receive the award at the festival's closing ceremony in May.

Streisand will add the prize to a legendary collection that includes four Emmys, ten Grammys, two Oscars, and a Tony. She is one of only 22 people to have achieved the elite EGOT status, winning the top U.S. prizes in television, music, cinema and theatre.

After her start as breakout star in theatre on Broadway, Streisand evolved into a global icon across both the film and music industries.

She won the Best Actress Oscar for her first film role in 1968's "Funny Girl" at just 26 before taking home a second in 1977 for "Evergreen", the original song from "A Star Is Born", in which she also played the lead role.

Streisand later stepped behind the camera to write, direct, and produce the film "Yentl" -- the story of a young woman who disguises herself as a man to study the Talmud.

The project, based on a short story by Isaac Bashevis Singer, took 14 years to bring to the screen, but got seven Oscar nominations in 1984.

"It was the first time Hollywood had given such a large production budget to a female filmmaker," noted the Cannes festival.

Streisand is also the only female artist to have had an album top the charts in each of the last six decades.

For Cannes director Thierry Fremaux, the prize recognises Streisand's contribution as the "legendary synthesis between Broadway and Hollywood, between the music hall stage and the big screen".

New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson, best known for The Lord of the Rings trilogy, will also be awarded an Honorary Palme d'Or during the festival.

Past recipients of an honorary Palme d'Or include U.S. actors Harrison Ford and Denzel Washington, as well as legendary Japanese animators Studio Ghibli.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

Car Seat Safety in Japan: A Savvy Guide to Car Seats and Booster Seats

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Actually Like to Visit Fukushima Today

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Oita

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

GaijinPot Blog

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Popular Japanese Love Superstitions You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Inabe City Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo