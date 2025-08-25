 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Oasis fans rock out last month during the band's first tour in 16 years in Cardiff, Wales Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Oasis kicks off North American tour in Toronto

0 Comments
TORONTO

British rock legends Oasis kicked off the North American leg of their blockbuster reunion tour in Toronto on Sunday as ecstatic Canadian fans flocked to their first chance to see the band since 2008.

After shooting to fame in the mid-1990s Britpop era and dramatically breaking up 16 years ago, the once-warring brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have embarked on a massively anticipated world tour with their bandmates.

"Seeing them live has been a life-long dream because I thought they would never reunite," Thunder Penir, holding aloft a huge Canadian flag, told AFP before heading into Rogers Stadium for the concert.

Amanda Ferraro, who was wearing a t-shirt from the band's 2006 Canadian tour, told AFP that Oasis "have been my favorite band since I was 13."

"All the songs really got me through a lot of things: my parents' divorce, a lot of good things, milestones," the 38-year-old said.

Shanon Simon, wearing a t-shirt bearing Liam Gallagher's face, said part of the nostalgic appeal of the tour was that the band reigned supreme at a time before social media or music streaming.

"When that CD drops and you have it in your hands, it was... you can't even describe it," she said.

"It's going to shows and not having phones up," she added. "This is going to be epic."

Irene Dolan, wearing a sparkly Union Jack top, said that "Live Forever" from the band's debut album was a "song that touches my soul."

"Wonderwall," meanwhile, was one of the first songs her daughter learnt to play on acoustic guitar. "It's a fond memory," she said.

Tickets for the North American tour reportedly sold out within an hour of going on sale.

The Manchester rockers have already played gigs in the UK and Ireland during the huge tour, which includes the United States, Japan, Australia and Brazil.

Oasis will play another gig in Toronto on Monday before heading to Chicago for a concert on Thursday.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Do You Switch from Dispatch to Direct Hire in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Make Friends with Japanese People in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Are Parks Too Sexy? Why Parks Are Removing Nude Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Cleaning Products & Natural Alternatives For Every Room

Savvy Tokyo

Kokemushiro Moss Garden

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Brittany Arthur, The CEO Of Design Thinking Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Launches Heat Map to Prevent Heatstroke

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Letters from Japan: “Stinky Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Food

3 Easy Vegetarian Rice Cooker Recipes To Try

Savvy Tokyo

Belles Montagnes et Mer Train

GaijinPot Travel