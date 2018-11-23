Newsletter Signup Register / Login
'Married man' Justin Bieber says wants to be more like Jesus

2 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Justin Bieber marked his first Thanksgiving as a married man, saying that "love isn't always easy" but adding he was trying, like Jesus Christ, to be more patient and selfless.

The Canadian pop singer, 24, who married model Hailey Baldwin in a hush-hush civil ceremony in September, told his 102 million Instagram followers that Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday was the first he had hosted.

"First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving," Bieber wrote in a posting on Friday.

"Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!" he added.

Bieber and Baldwin both attend the evangelical Hillsong Church, which was founded in Australia in 1983 and now has branches worldwide with a big youth following.

Bieber, who found fame as a baby-faced 15 year-old, and Baldwin first unofficially confirmed their marriage in comments on social media last week when the "Sorry" singer called Baldwin"my wife" and the model changed her Instagram name to Hailey Bieber.

Thursday was also the 22nd birthday of Hailey Bieber, which Bieber's mother Patti Mallette marked with an Instagram Story showing her son singing "Happy Birthday" and presenting his wife with a cake.

"I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!" Mallette added on Twitter.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Good for Justin Bieber. I'm no fan of his music but it's great to see a celebrity young guy trying to live a wholesome life and be a good example to his young fans.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Start by investing in a time travel machine.

2000 years man.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

