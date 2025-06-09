'Maybe Happy Ending' tops Broadway's Tony Awards

Cole Escola scooped their first Tony Award for best actor in a play for 'Oh, Mary!'

"Maybe Happy Ending," a South Korean musical adapted for Broadway about two robots who find connection, won big at Sunday's Tony Awards, scooping up six prizes at the gala celebrating the best in American theater.

Stars of the season Cole Escola and Nicole Scherzinger also won their first Tonys, on a night that celebrated Broadway's revival after a years-long pandemic slump.

Cynthia Erivo -- the Oscar-nominated "Wicked" star who herself boasts a Tony -- hosted the ceremony at Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall honoring this year's buzzy, diverse competitive slate .

It was Broadway's most financially lucrative year ever, she told the crowd.

"Broadway is officially back -- provided we don't run out of cast members from 'Succession,'" she joked, referring to the decorated TV dramedy about a family's media empire.

Sarah Snook -- who scored an Emmy for her role in "Succession" -- won the Tony for best leading actress in a play, taking on all 26 roles in the stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde's novel "The Picture of Dorian Gray."

A host of new shows and stars drew 14.7 million people to the Broadway performances this season, grossing $1.89 billion at the box office.

Some of showbiz's biggest names graced New York's stages, including George Clooney, Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal -- and Snook's "Succession" co-stars Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong.

"Please go to the theater, whether it's a Broadway show or a school play," said Michael Arden, who won a Tony for best direction of a musical for "Maybe Happy Ending."

Darren Criss of "Glee" fame -- already an Emmy winner for portraying killer Andrew Cunanan in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" -- won the Tony for lead actor in that musical.

"I have such immense pride to get to be part of this notably diverse exquisite Broadway season this year," he told the audience as he accepted his award.

Scherzinger bested a packed field including the legendary Audra McDonald -- the performer with the most Tonys in history -- for best actress in a musical for her role as faded star Norma Desmond in "Sunset Boulevard," which also won for best revival of a musical.

"If there's anyone out there who feels like they don't belong or your time hasn't come, don't give up," said an emotional Scherzinger, who once fronted the pop girl group The Pussycat Dolls.

"Just keep on giving and giving because the world needs your love and your light now more than ever. This is a testament that love always wins."

Even though Escola's hit dark comedy "Oh, Mary!" was the favorite for best new play, the award went to intense family portrait "Purpose" by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, which also won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

But Escola still won big for their unhinged performance in the one-act reimagining of Abraham Lincoln's assassination through the eyes of his wife -- a raging alcoholic who dreams of life as a cabaret star.

Escola bested a stacked field that included Clooney.

"Oh, Mary!" also snagged the prize for best direction, won by Sam Pinkleton.

"You have taught me to make what you love and not what you think people want to see," Pinkleton said in his speech, speaking directly to a tearful Escola.

"We can bring joy to people at the end of a crappy day and that feels like a big deal to me," Pinkleton added to ardent applause.

The night's rollicking performances included a gripping rendition of "Rose's Turn" from McDonald, and a captivating performance of "As If We Never Said Goodbye" from Scherzinger.

The gala also featured a much-touted reunion of the original cast of "Hamilton," as that groundbreaking smash musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrates its 10th anniversary.

A heartfelt segment honored those the theater community lost over the past year, with Erivo and Sara Bareilles delivering the classic "Tomorrow" from "Annie."

The song's composer, Charles Strouse, died last month.

Some acceptance speeches made oblique references to ongoing political turmoil across the United States, as President Donald Trump's immigration raids trigger protests. But Trump was not explicitly mentioned.

