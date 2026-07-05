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Film Review - Minions & Monsters
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from Illumination's "Minions & Monsters." (Universal Pictures via AP)
entertainment

'Minions & Monsters' tops Fourth of July holiday box office, barely beating 'Toy Story 5'

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LOS ANGELES

The Minions have taken down “Toy Story 5" at the July Fourth weekend box office, but not by much.

“Minions & Monsters,” the seventh film in the “Despicable Me” franchise, earned $36.4 million at the holiday weekend box office, according to studio estimates for North America. “Toy Story 5,” a juggernaut that last week beat “Supergirl,” earned an estimated $31 million.

The Minions movie, which has the devious henchlings seeking movie glory in Hollywood's Golden Age, opened on Wednesday and earned an estimated $61.4 million in its first five days, according to studio estimates. The Minions are a popular franchise globally and “Minions & Monsters” has earned $160 million worldwide in its debut week.

Audiences looking for patriotic fare amid the United States' 250th birthday celebration had “Young Washington” to consider; it opened in third place with nearly $21 million. The movie focuses on George Washington's service during the French and Indian War.

That left “Supergirl” in fourth with just under $10 million at the box office, a steep 74% drop from its disappointing opening weekend.

The weekend box office was down year-over-year about 24%, according to figures compiled by Rentrak, though this summer is up from 2025 by nearly 12%. That's due in part thanks to the low-budget Gen-Z sensations “Obsession” and “Backrooms,” which took the sixth and seventh spots, behind Steven Spielberg's “Disclosure Day.”

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Rentrak:

  1. “Minions & Monsters,” $36.4 million.

  2. “Toy Story 5,” $31 million.

  3. “Young Washington,” $20.8 million.

  4. “Supergirl,” $9.6 million.

  5. “Disclosure Day,” $6 million.

  6. “Obsession,” $5.3 million.

  7. “Backrooms,” $3.3 million.

  8. “Jackass: Best and Last,” $2.7 million.

  9. “Scary Movie,” $1.1 million.

  10. “The Invite,” $800,708.
© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Told everyone about Supergirl, go woke go broke has struck again as I predicted.

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