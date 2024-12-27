 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Morrison Hotel Fire
Fire crews battle a building fire on the 1200 block of South Hope Street Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
entertainment

'Morrison Hotel' made famous by The Doors goes up in flames in LA

0 Comments
By JOHN SEEWER and MARK KENNEDY

The former Morrison Hotel, made famous by The Doors and their 1970 album of the same name, was significantly damaged by a fire that erupted in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.

The four-story building, which has been vacant more than a decade, burned for nearly two hours before more than 100 firefighters brought the flames under control, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Morrison Hotel was featured on the cover of The Doors' fifth album. Celebrated music photographer Henry Diltz made the image in 1969 and said years later that it took a little trickery to pull it off.

A hotel clerk told the band they weren't allowed to take photos inside, but when the clerk stepped away, the group ran into the lobby and Diltz quickly got the photo looking through the window, with legendary frontman Jim Morrison in the middle.

“It was a great old wooden building with many small rooms upstairs where transients and drinkers could sleep it off on a cot for $2.50 a night!" Diltz told The Associated Press on Friday. "I think the beautiful front window with “Morrison Hotel” in red letters was the best part of it! So did The Doors!”

The album was viewed as a comeback to their roots for The Doors, coming on the heels of Morrison's on-stage arrest at a Miami concert that saw him convicted of indecent exposure and profanity.

Morrison and The Doors would release one final album, “L.A. Woman,” before he was found dead in a Paris bathtub on July 3, 1971.

Los Angeles firefighters who first arrived at the blaze on Thursday found heavy flames on the building's top floor.

Several people who were in the building escaped without injuries, including three people rescued by firefighters from the third floor, according to the department. The building’s roof collapsed, leaving its structural integrity in doubt, the department said.

The building in recent years had been used as a training site for firefighters.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Magical Holiday Destinations in Japan For 2024

GaijinPot Travel