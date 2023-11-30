Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French critics were less than happy about the film Photo: AFP
entertainment

'Napoleon' conquers French box office, if not critics

0 Comments
PARIS

Ridley Scott's film "Napoleon" has stormed to the top of the French box office ratings, figures showed on Wednesday, despite sometimes savage reviews from critics in France who took aim at historical inaccuracies and the portrayal of the emperor.

One person in three who went to the cinema in France over the last week went to see the film starring Joaquin Phoenix which features massive battle scenes, according to the weekly CBO figures.

Some 764,000 tickets were sold for Napoleon on its first week of release in France, ahead of "Hunger Games" with 370,275 tickets sold and now into the second week of its release. New films come out in France every Wednesday.

The film "Napoleon", originally shot in English, is being shown in France both in the English with subtitles and dubbed French versions, giving viewers the choice between languages.

It has also been the subject of a massive promotional campaign with posters of Phoenix in Napoleon's iconic bicorn hat frowning down at passengers at metro stations across Paris.

But many critics in France have been less enthusiastic about the film made by a British director and shot originally in the language of its old cross-Channel enemy.

"Ridley Scott's latest film makes Napoleon into gloomy and mediocre character," stormed a recent commentary in the right-wing Le Figaro daily. "Such sabotage is part of a logic that demeans and ridicules," it added.

"Clumsy and deliberately unworthy of its poorly crafted subject, the biopic with Joaquin Phoenix offers no point of view, neither on the man, nor on the myth," added the left-wing Liberation for good measure.

Le Monde was nore nuanced, noting it is also a portrait of Napoleon's complex relationship with his wife Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby,

It said that Scott superimposes the "emperor's love life onto his feats on the battlefield, leaving aside the political question."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Chichibu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

How to Find a Job in Japan When You Live Overseas

GaijinPot Blog

Narita or Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

GaijinPot Blog

Kanazawa Neighborhoods (Nagamachi, Higashi Chaya, Nishi Chaya, Kazue-machi)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Marriage-Centered Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

I Tried Traveling Japan for $30 Per Day, Here’s What I Learned

GaijinPot Blog

Spectacular Shikoku and Kyushu Autumn Foliage Illuminations

GaijinPot Blog

Hanayome Noren Train

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov 27 – Dec 3

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Seriously Corny Cafe Treats

Savvy Tokyo

Why Autumn is My Favorite Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Art Aquarium Ginza

GaijinPot Travel