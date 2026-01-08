'One Battle After Another' leads SAG's Actor Awards noms with seven

(L/R) US actress Janelle James and US actor Connor Storrie announced the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild's Actor Awards, with 'One Battle After Another' leading the charge with seven

By Romain FONSEGRIVES

Paul Thomas Anderson's politically charged "One Battle After Another" on Wednesday set a record for nominations for the Screen Actors Guild's influential Actor Awards with seven, staking its claim to Oscars frontrunner status.

Ryan Coogler's runaway hit period horror film "Sinners" came in second with five nominations, setting the stage for a two-horse race to the Academy Awards in March.

"One Battle After Another," which centers on an aging revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his teenage daughter (Chase Infiniti), is a rollicking ride featuring violent leftist radicals, immigration raids and white supremacists.

The film earned a nomination for the coveted best ensemble prize, SAG's equivalent of best picture. It will compete against "Sinners," "Frankenstein," "Hamnet" and "Marty Supreme."

"One Battle" also earned nods for best male actor (DiCaprio), best female actor (Infiniti), best supporting actor (Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro), best supporting actress (Teyana Taylor) and best stunt ensemble.

"Sinners" stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twins in the criminal underworld who encounter a sinister force as they return home to racially segregated Mississippi in the 1930s.

Beyond best ensemble, it earned nominations for best actor (Jordan), best supporting actor (Miles Caton), best supporting actress (Wunmi Mosaku) and best stunt ensemble.

"One Battle" already won a duel with "Sinners" at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, taking home the prizes for best picture and best director. The two films split best screenplay honors.

"In case anyone was uncertain, 'One Battle After Another' is the frontrunner for the Oscars, setting the all-time nomination record, but 'Sinners' is also now tied for the second-most noms in history," Variety chief awards editor Clayton Davis told AFP.

"This is beginning to feel a little bit like 'La La Land' versus 'Moonlight' again," he said, referring to the 2017 Oscars showdown.

The SAG Awards are voted on by Hollywood actors, who represent the biggest branch of the membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which votes for the Oscars.

The prizes are therefore closely watched as indicators of who might be in the running for an Academy Award.

The organization rebranded the awards as the Actor Awards in November.

For best actor, Timothee Chalamet solidified his Oscars campaign with a nod for his work in "Marty Supreme," while Jessie Buckley did the same, earning a nomination for her work as William Shakespeare's grief-stricken wife in "Hamnet."

Both won Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

Davis called the best actor contest a "tight race" between Chalamet, DiCaprio and Ethan Hawke ("Blue Moon"), while best actress honors are "firmly Jessie Buckley's to lose."

Davis said he was surprised that the Actors Awards nominations did not feature any non-English language films such as Norway's "Sentimental Value" or Brazil's "The Secret Agent."

The SAG Awards also honor television, with Hollywood satire "The Studio" -- already a big winner at the Emmys -- leading with five nominations.

The SAG Awards will take place on March 1 in Los Angeles, and will stream live on Netflix.

© 2026 AFP