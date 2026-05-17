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Peek-a-boo: South Korean director Bong Joon-ho has been dropping hints at Cannes about his new movie Image: AFP
entertainment

'Parasite' director Bong says making animated film to 'surpass' Miyazaki

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CANNES

South Korean maestro Bong Joon-ho -- who won three Oscars and the Palme d'Or at Cannes for "Parasite" -- is making his first animated film.

"Ally" is the story of a clever piglet-like squid living in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, and shows how "encounters between humans and the creatures of the deep can reshape both worlds," according to its producers.

The acclaimed director told reporters at the Cannes Film Festival that he hopes to try to match Japanese animation master Hayao Miyazaki and George Miller of "Babe" fame.

"I've always wanted to create an awesome action sequence that can surpass the great ones created by George Miller or Miyazaki, and I felt this film was my chance to practice that ambition," he told the film industry bible Variety at the Cannes Film Festival.

Bong, who won a cult following for films like the sci-fi "Snowpiercer", has already made a creature feature, "Okja", starring Paul Dano and Tilda Swinton in 2017.

He admitted his fans "might be surprised that it's an animation".

"But once they actually see the film" next year "it'll be quite familiar to them and they might be happy to see my signatures."

Bong, 56, has been working on and off on the movie for nearly seven years and released the first images of the family feature last month. It is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027 and released later in the year.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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