'Parasite' director says new film highlights strength of ordinary people

Legendary South Korean director Bong Joon-ho said Thursday that his new film highlights the resilience of ordinary people against the powerful

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho said Thursday his new film highlights the resilience of ordinary people against the powerful in a time of creeping authoritarianism at home and abroad.

Starring British actor Robert Pattinson in the title role, "Mickey 17" tells of a young volunteer in a futuristic cloning programme that allows him to die over and over again.

Mickey endures radiation exposure, inhales poisonous gases, and is subjected to experimental vaccine injections, only to be reborn through a human 3D printer.

"Mickey is a vulnerable and somewhat pitiable young man, yet despite the many challenges he faces, he ultimately survives without being broken," said Bong, who won the Best Picture Oscar for 2019's "Parasite".

"That's the story I wanted to tell," he said at a press conference in Seoul.

While Bong's "Parasite" skewered wealthy Seoulites, this film's villain -- played by "Avengers" star Mark Ruffalo -- is a narcissistic billionaire reminiscent of both U.S. President Donald Trump and close aide Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

Set in the near future, Ruffalo's character -- a racist, failed politician -- embarks on a space journey to colonise a frigid planet.

Facing financial hardship, Mickey signs up to be "expendable" -- and is tasked with the most hazardous work on the spaceship.

The role marks Ruffalo's first portrayal of a villain, and Bong said he was surprised the star had never played one before.

"Throughout history, dictators have not only been terrifying figures but also possessed a strange charm... that captivates the masses," he said. "I was confident that Ruffalo would portray this character well."

The film was shot in 2022, before Trump's return to the White House.

"We didn't want him to be anyone in particular and we wanted him to be everyone," Ruffalo said of his character, whom he described as self-serving and fragile. "We've seen this kind of leader time and time again over the last century."

But with the return of Trump and the chaos that's come with it, Ruffalo acknowledged that the film has something of an "oracle" quality.

"Three years later this movie is now more relevant than it was when we shot it," he said.

Bong made history with "Parasite" by becoming the first director to win the Best Picture Oscar for a movie that was not in English.

And while that film grappled with big topics such as inequality and poverty, Bong said he leaves the "analysis of capitalism" to the social scientists.

"The purpose of the film is to share the emotions of humans" involved in that analysis, he said.

"Mickey 17" comes with Bong's home country in the grips of a political crisis following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in December.

On Thursday Bong said he believed the strength the people had helped "overcome" that chaos.

"Music, movies, and everyday life continue without interruption," he said. "I believe this reflects a proud moment for our citizens, who have already overcome martial law."

