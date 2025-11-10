 Japan Today
US actress Elle Fanning (L) and New Zealand actor Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi star in 'Predator: Badlands' Image: AFP/File
entertainment

'Predator: Badlands' tops North American box office

LOS ANGELES

"Predator: Badlands," the latest installment in the sci-fi horror franchise that started nearly 40 years ago, devoured the competition at the North American box office, debuting at $40 million, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The 20th Century Studios film stars Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as an outcast Predator who is the hero this time, teaming up with an android (Elle Fanning) on an epic journey to prove himself.

It is the ninth entry in the popular franchise launched in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger as its star.

In second place was Paramount's "Regretting You," the latest film adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel, at $7.1 million for the Friday to Sunday period, Exhibitor Relations reported.

Directed by Josh Boone, the romantic drama tells the story of a mother (Allison Williams) and teenage daughter (McKenna Grace) navigating life and love after tragedy strikes.

Universal's horror sequel "Black Phone 2," once again starring Ethan Hawke as a devilish villain, came in third with $5.3 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada.

Debuting in fourth place was "Sarah's Oil," MGM's faith-based drama drawn from history about a young Black girl in early 20th century Oklahoma who inherits land she believes is oil-rich. It earned $4.5 million.

And in fifth place at $4.1 million was another new film, Sony's "Nuremberg," which retells the story of the postwar Nazi trials with a focus on Hitler's right-hand man, Hermann Goering.

Russell Crowe's portrayal of the Luftwaffe commander is earning Oscars buzz.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc" ($3.6 million)

"Bugonia" ($3.5 million)

"Die My Love" ($2.8 million)

"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" ($2.2 million)

"Tron: Ares" ($1.8 million)

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

