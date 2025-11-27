 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Film-Brett Ratner-Rush Hour 4
FILE - Jackie Chan, from left, Brett Ratner and Chris Tucker appear at the "Rush Hour 3" premiere after party in Los Angeles on July 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
entertainment

'Rush Hour 4' will be distributed by Paramount after Trump's reported request

0 Comments
By JAKE COYLE
NEW YORK

After President Donald Trump’s reported intervention, Paramount Pictures is set to distribute Brett Ratner’s “Rush Hour 4,” a project that Hollywood had eschewed after earlier sexual misconduct allegations against the director.

Paramount Pictures on Tuesday was in closing talks to distribute the film, according to a person close to the negotiations who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to announce a deal. Paramount would be stepping in to take a distribution fee on the film, not finance it.

In 2017, during the #MeToo movement, six women said Ratner sexually harassed them in a Los Angeles Times report. Warner Bros., which had a $450-million co-financing deal with his production company, severed ties with Ratner. Ratner, who denied the allegations, hasn’t produced a film this decade.

But on Sunday, Semafor reported that Trump personally requested Paramount take on “Rush Hour 4.” Paramount recently merged with Skydance in a $8 billion deal that required regulatory approval from the Trump administration. Trump has praised the studio's new chairperson and chief executive David Ellison, the son of Oracle executive chairperson and prominent Trump supporter, Larry Ellison.

The White House didn't immediately comment Wednesday.

Ratner had been shopping “Rush Hour 4” after Warner Bros., which released the three previous films in the franchise, passed on the project. The movie would reteam Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in the action-comedy series launched in 1998, with sequels in 2001 and 2007.

Ratner has managed to get one other film made: a documentary on first lady Melania Trump. Earlier this year, Amazon MGM Studios acquired the film for a reported $40 million. It’s set to open in theaters Jan. 30.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Kumano Sanzan: The Land of the Gods

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Events for December 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Your Guide To Christmas Tree Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Popular Souvenirs in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Epidurals in Japan: The Growing Support For Pain Relief During Labour

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

B-Kyu Gurume: The Best Of Cheap Japanese Comfort Food

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Wants My Passwords For Everything’

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for December 2025

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Toyama

GaijinPot Travel