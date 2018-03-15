Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

'Slap Rihanna' ad on Snapchat brings outrage, apologies

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

An ad on Snapchat asking users if they'd rather "Slap Rihanna" or "Punch Chris Brown" has spawned widespread outrage, including from the singer herself, and brought profuse apologies from the company behind the visual-messaging app.

Snapchat said it is investigating how the ad for a mobile video game called "Would You Rather" made it to the app.

Rihanna, who Brown was convicted of assaulting when she was his girlfriend in 2009, posted an angry statement on her Snapchat and Instagram accounts.

"I'm just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!" Rihanna, 30, wrote. "I'd love to call it ignorance but I know you ain't that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!!"

"Shame on you" she goes on to say, "Throw the whole app-oligy away."

"This advertisement is disgusting and never should have appeared on our service," a Snap, Inc. spokesman said in a statement. "We are so sorry we made the terrible mistake of allowing it through our review process."

Snapchat said most of its advertising is bought through a self-service platform but is subject to review that should have stopped the ad. "Would You Rather" is now blocked from advertising there.

Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault for his attack on Rihanna in 2009 just hours before the Grammy Awards.

The ad and Rihanna's response lit up Twitter, with many vowing to delete their Snapchat accounts.

Snapchat's stocks were down 4 percent Thursday. The company's stock is always volatile, and investors worry that the fickle teens and young millennials who are its primary users will drop it.

Last month a tweet from Kylie Jenner saying she rarely uses Snapchat anymore sent the company's stocks plunging even more than they did Thursday.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Waiting To Adopt In Japan: Real Struggles, Real Challenges

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Beyond ‘Kirei’: 5 Phrases to Help You Use Japanese Like a Boss this Spring

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Hot springs

Ringo-no-Yuya Obu Spa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Insider Travel Tips for Beginners Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

12 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Anime and Manga

Ishinomori Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining