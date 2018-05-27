'Solo: A Star Wars Story' struggles to take off in opening weekend

Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Alden Ehrenreich (left to right) at the recent New York premiere of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story,' which has opened in North America with ticket sales far below expectations

By Jamie McCarthy

"Solo: A Star Wars Story," the latest prequel in the hugely popular film franchise, struggled to achieve escape velocity this holiday weekend, with an estimated $101 million four-day take falling far below expectations.

Analysts had predicted the Disney/Lucasfilm project -- directed by Ron Howard and with Alden Ehrenreich as a young version of the swashbuckling Han Solo -- would reach $130 million to $150 million, possibly setting a Memorial Day weekend record.

But the film, with a cast including Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke, was falling short not only in North America, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations predicted, but also abroad.

"The news is grim overseas," said Hollywood Reporter, saying the film was heading for barely half the $300 million global take many had predicted.

© 2018 AFP