Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Alden Ehrenreich (left to right) at the recent New York premiere of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story,' which has opened in North America with ticket sales far below expectations Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' struggles to take off in opening weekend

0 Comments
By Jamie McCarthy
LOS ANGELES

"Solo: A Star Wars Story," the latest prequel in the hugely popular film franchise, struggled to achieve escape velocity this holiday weekend, with an estimated $101 million four-day take falling far below expectations.

Analysts had predicted the Disney/Lucasfilm project -- directed by Ron Howard and with Alden Ehrenreich as a young version of the swashbuckling Han Solo -- would reach $130 million to $150 million, possibly setting a Memorial Day weekend record.

But the film, with a cast including Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke, was falling short not only in North America, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations predicted, but also abroad.

"The news is grim overseas," said Hollywood Reporter, saying the film was heading for barely half the $300 million global take many had predicted.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Museums

Kyoto Railway Museum

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

2018 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest Winners

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Wakayama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Health & Beauty

Anti-Aging Skincare In Japan: Tips From A Leading Japanese Dermatologist

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Man’yo Botanical Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Yakushi-ji & Shinyakushi-ji Temples

GaijinPot Travel