Noto Quake Relief
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Jeremy Allen White poses with the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award, as Ebon Moss-Bachrach poses with the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for "The Bear"at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo: Reuters/AUDE GUERRUCCI
entertainment

'Succession,' 'The Bear' win big at TV's Emmy awards

By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway
LOS ANGELES

Media dynasty drama "Succession" earned the prestigious best drama trophy and "The Bear" dominated comedy honors as Hollywood handed out the annual Emmy awards, the top accolades for television.

"Succession," the HBO series about the cutthroat battle for control of a global business empire, took home six wins for its fourth and final season.

"It was a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it," creator Jesse Armstrong said.

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen won acting trophies for their roles as part of the wealthy but miserable Roy family.

"The Bear," the story of a fine-dining chef trying to turn around his family's Chicago sandwich shop, also landed six awards, including best comedy series.

Star Jeremy Allen White was named best actor in a comedy, and his co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won supporting actress and actor, for the first season of the FX network show.

"I am so proud, so full of gratitude, to be standing in front of you all," said White, who plays chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. "I love the show so much."

Road rage drama "Beef" won best limited series, one of its five awards for the night. Stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong claimed acting trophies.

The top TV honors were broadcast live on the Fox broadcast network. The show was postponed from September because of Hollywood labor disputes last year.

Several Black actors won awards at the ceremony, which coincided with the U.S. holiday commemorating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

"Everyone having fun at the chocolate Emmys tonight? We are killing it tonight!" said host and former "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson.

Nothing for Better Call Saul. Kind of a joke contest.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

