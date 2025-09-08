'The Conjuring: Last Rites' makes huge debut at North America box office

Patrick Wilson stars in 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'

"The Conjuring: Last Rites," the latest in the popular horror film franchise about a couple of real-life paranormal investigators, debuted atop the North American box office with a whopping $83 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The Warner Bros. film once again stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, who this time are doing battle with a demon in a family's home.

"This is a smash," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. "Horror fans can't get enough of Lorraine and Ed Warren."

In second place was Disney's film version of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," which earned a respectable $10 million, according to Exhibitor Relations -- despite being available on its streaming channel in 2020.

Gross called it an "excellent number," considering the film is widely available to Disney+ subscribers.

Buzzy horror flick "Weapons" -- one of the success stories of the summer box office, about the mysterious disappearance of a group of children from the same school class -- came in third at $5.4 million.

"Weapons" has so far made $143 million in the United States and Canada, and another $108 million abroad, according to Exhibitor Relations.

Disney's "Freakier Friday," the much-anticipated sequel to the 2003 body-swapping family film which again stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, finished in fourth place at $3.8 million.

And "Caught Stealing," a crime flick from Sony starring Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz, dropped to fifth place at $3.2 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"The Roses" ($2.8 million)

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" ($2.75 million)

"The Bad Guys 2" ($2.5 million)

"Light of the World" ($2.4 million)

"Superman" ($1 million)

