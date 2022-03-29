Newsletter Signup Register / Login
CORRECTION Ezra Miller Arrested
REPLACES HE WITH MILLER - This photo provided by the Hawai'i Police Department shows actor Ezra Miller who was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment Sunday after an incident at a bar in Hilo. Miller known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films was arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts. (Hawai'i Police Department via AP)
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
An actor known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films was arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say Ezra Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller took issue late Sunday with people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow” at a bar mostly frequented by locals in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island, Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.

The song aggravated Miller, Quiocho said.

Miller, described in a news release as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7, Quiocho said, adding it's not clear how long Miller has been on the island.

They were “manini” incidents — a Hawaii Pidgin term that can mean minor or small — such as filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people, Quiocho said.

“He’s an actor, but he’s not like famous to me,” Quiocho said. “He’s not Ben Affleck, let’s put it that way.” Police refer to Miller using the pronoun “he,” while Miller's Instagram uses “they/them.”

Miller was arrested at Margarita Village shortly after midnight Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller was released after paying $500 bail.

Miller's agent and lawyers didn't immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Miller, who has been credited as the first out LGBT person to play a lead role in a major superhero film, has played hyper-verbal outcasts in movies big (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) and small (“We Need to Talk About Kevin” and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower”).

Miller also has a key role in the upcoming “Harry Potter”-universe film “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

