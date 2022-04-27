Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Film-Cannes-Jury
This combination of photos shows the members of the Cannes Film Festival jury, top row from left, British actor and filmmaker Rebecca Hall, French actor and jury president Vincent Lindon, India star Deepika Padukone; second tow from left, Swedish actor Noomi Rapace; Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca; the Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi; bottom row from left, French director Ladj Ly; American filmmaker Jeff Nichols; and Norwegian director Joachim Trier. (AP Photo)
entertainment

'Titane' actor Vincent Lindon to lead Cannes jury

By JAKE COYLE

A year after starring in the Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or winner “Titane,” French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the jury deciding the top prize at this year's festival.

The Cannes Film Festival announced Tuesday that Lindon will be jury president at next month's festival in the south of France. Lindon won best actor at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival for his performance in “The Measure of a Man'' and received raves at the 2021 edition for his performance in Julia Ducournau's body horror thriller Palme-winning “Titane.”

The other jury members are: Rebecca Hall, the British actor and filmmaker; India star Deepika Padukone; Swedish actor Noomi Rapace; Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca; the Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi; French director Ladj Ly; American filmmaker Jeff Nichols; and Norwegian director Joachim Trier, whose “The Worst Person in the World” was also a prize winner at last year's Cannes.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival begins May 17 and culminates with presentation of the Palme d'Or on May 28.

