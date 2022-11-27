Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This file photo shows actors Winston Duke and Letitia Wright arriving for the October 26, 2022 world premiere of Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in Hollywood Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

'Wakanda' still reigns on weak Thanksgiving weekend in North America

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" again ruled the North American box office this weekend, while two new high-budget releases had "weak" openings, analysts said.

Disney and Marvel's "Wakanda" took in an estimated $45.9 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, or $64 million for the full Thanksgiving weekend starting Wednesday, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

But the dropoff was sharp after that popular superhero tale, despite the holiday weekend. Overall, the weekend's top dozen films had 12 percent less in ticket sales than the top 12 of a year earlier.

In second place was Disney's computer-animated sci-fi movie "Strange World," at $11.9 million for three days and $18.6 million for five days. Variety.com called that a "catastrophic" result for a film with a $180 million budget.

And in third was another new release, Sony's "Devotion," which took in $6 million for three days ($9 million for five). David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research called that "a weak opening for a war action movie." The story about the friendship of two U.S. fighter pilots during the Korean War had a $90 million budget.

Fourth place went to Searchlight's horror-comedy "The Menu," at $5.2 million ($7.3 million). Ralph Fiennes plays a celebrity chef with some dark surprises on the menu.

And in fifth was superhero film "Black Adam" from Warner Bros, which took in $3.4 million ($4.7 million). Dwayne Johnson stars.

Netflix has not released numbers for another much-anticipated film, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," but Gross said the sequel to 2019's "Knives Out" took in an estimated $9 million in limited release over just three days -- "a terrific result."

"She Said" ($1.1 million; $1.5 million)

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog