 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Julia Garner (L) and Josh Brolin attend the world premiere of Warner Bros film 'Weapons' in Los Angeles Image: AFP/File
entertainment

'Weapons' battles to top of North American box office

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

"Weapons," a new horror film about the mysterious disappearance of a group of children from the same school class, opened atop the North American box office with $42.5 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

"This is an outstanding opening for an original horror film," analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research said of the Warner Bros. movie starring Julia Garner ("Ozark") and Josh Brolin ("Avengers: Infinity War").

Debuting in second place was Disney's "Freakier Friday" starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2003 family film in which body-switching leads to amusing hijinks, at $29 million, Exhibitor Relations said.

"This is an excellent opening. The estimated weekend figure is well above average for a comedy follow-up sequel, and it's also well above the first film's opening 22 years ago," Gross said.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps," Disney's debut of the rebooted Marvel Comics franchise, dropped to third place at $15.5 million. Its overall take in the United States and Canada stands at $230.4 million.

Actor-of-the-moment Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Emmy-winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn star as the titular team of superheroes, who must save a retro-futuristic world from the evil Galactus.

Universal's family-friendly animation sequel "The Bad Guys 2," about a squad of goofy animal criminals actually doing good in their rebranded lives, dropped to fourth, earning $10.4 million.

Finishing out the top five was Paramount's reboot of "Naked Gun," a slapstick comedy starring Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr, son of the bumbling police lieutenant from the original 1980s movie and related television series "Police Squad!"

The film, which co-stars Pamela Anderson, pulled in $8.4 million in its second weekend in theaters.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Superman" ($7.8 million)

"Jurassic World: Rebirth" ($4.7 million)

"F1: The Movie" ($2.8 million)

"Together" ($2.6 million)

"Sketch" ($2.5 million)

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Area Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mastering Long-Distance Love While Pursing My Dreams in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to See the 2025 Perseid Meteor Shower in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Camping Spots In & Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Keino Matsubara Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Documents You Need Before You Move To Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tips for Visiting the World Expo 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Kikugahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Best Lingerie Stores With Bigger Bra Sizes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo