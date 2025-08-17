 Japan Today
Julia Garner stars in buzzy horror film 'Weapons' Image: AFP/File
entertainment

'Weapons' tops North American box office for 2nd week

LOS ANGELES

Buzzy horror film "Weapons" won the North American box office for a second week running with $25 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The Warner Bros. movie starring Julia Garner ("Ozark") and Josh Brolin ("Avengers: Infinity War") tells the story of the mysterious disappearance of a group of children from the same school class.

Analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research called it a "strong" week-two performance, especially in a quiet summer weekend at the movies in the United States and Canada.

Holding in second place was Disney's "Freakier Friday" starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2003 body-swapping family film, at $14.5 million, Exhibitor Relations said.

Debuting in third place was Universal action sequel "Nobody 2," starring Bob Odenkirk of "Better Call Saul" fame, at $9.3 million.

"Critics like this story about a workaholic assassin trying to take a vacation with his family while getting caught up in trouble. Reviews and audience scores are both very good," Gross said.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps," Disney's reboot of the Marvel Comics franchise, dropped to fourth place at $8.8 million.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Emmy winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as the titular team of superheroes, who must save a retro-futuristic world from the evil Galactus.

Universal's family-friendly animation sequel "The Bad Guys 2," about a squad of goofy animal criminals actually doing good in their rebranded lives, dropped to fifth, earning $7.5 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Superman" ($5.3 million)

"The Naked Gun" ($4.8 million)

"Jurassic World: Rebirth" ($2.9 million)

"F1: The Movie" ($2.7 million)

"Coolie" ($2.4 million)

