'Who is America?' Cohen splits critics with TV return

By Jason Merritt

"Who is America?" is both the title of Sacha Baron Cohen's first foray into television satire in more than a decade and the existential question on the lips of liberals living through the Trump presidency.

Trailed by a blaze of pre-launch publicity and a furious backlash from public figures who believe they have been pranked, its splashy debut won most attention Sunday for hoodwinking Republican politicians into endorsing a made-up plan to train pre-schoolers how to fire a gun.

The series brings seven episodes to pay-to-view channel Showtime years after the British comedian was last on television with "Da Ali G Show" -- his wannabe-rapper character interviewing the powerful and famous.

In "Who is America?" Cohen conjures up four new characters. Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr, is an opponent of "mainstream" media who debates healthcare with left-leaning Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

There is Nira Cain-N'degeocello, an pink-hat wearing, ultra-liberal hippy, who dines at the home of a Trump-voting couple.

Rick Sherman is an ex-con turned artist who works in the medium of human feces and bodily fluids, and who meets a totally accepting California gallery owner who donates public hair to his paint brush.

Finally, Israeli "anti-terror expert" Colonel Erran Morad pranks Republicans into endorsing a concocted plan to teach children as young as three and four how to fire a firearm, along with a "Puppy Pistol."

Teasers for the new series saw U.S. former vice president Dick Cheney signing a "waterboard kit" and Sarah Palin unleash a furious Facebook attack, upset to have been one of Cohen's pranked subjects.

Palin, the former vice presidential nominee and ex-Alaska governor who did not appear in the first episode, slammed the comedian's "evil, exploitive, sick 'humor.'"

But if early reviews are more muted, they are also mixed.

The New York Times called the first episode "tepid and inconsequential," and ill-suited to the times.

If The New Yorker waxed lyrical about "sporadically excellent conceptual art," trade magazine Variety warned Cohen's nihilism can "itch and irritate more than enlighten and entertain."

The Guardian praised "one moment of viral gold" but otherwise lamented "mostly a frustrating experience."

After "Da Ali G Show," which transferred from Britain to America, Cohen found success with hit movie characters such as bumbling Kazakh reporter Borat and gay Austrian fashionista Bruno.

His 2012 movie, "The Dictator," starring himself as a Moammar Gadhafi-style tyrant was less well reviewed.

