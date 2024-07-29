 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Film Review - Deadpool & Wolverine
This image released by 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios shows Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan in a scene from "Deadpool & Wolverine." (20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios via AP)
entertainment

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ now has 6th biggest opening weekend of all time

1 Comment
By LINDSEY BAHR
LOS ANGELES

“Deadpool & Wolverine” had a better Sunday than anticipated. The comic book film earned $211 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, Disney said Monday.

That’s $6 million more than was estimated on Sunday, putting “Deadpool & Wolverine” in a different league. It had already broken the record for an R-rated movie. But the Shawn Levy-directed film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman now boasts the sixth highest opening weekend of all time, surpassing “Jurassic World” which opened to $208.8 million in 2015.

The Walt Disney Co. can now claim five of the six biggest box office openings ever, not accounting for inflation, including two “Avengers” movies, “Endgame” and “Infinity War,” and two “Star Wars” films, “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.” The only outlier is the second-place holder “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which was released by Sony and produced by Marvel Studios.

“Deadpool & Wolverine’s” overperformance also boosted its global number to $444.3 million, surpassing “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Even if that clownery gets 1st place, I would not go..

Absolutely NO thanks..

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It’s non stop laughter and fan service. Terrible plot but lots of fun!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Haunted Houses In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways Marriage Proposals Are Different In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Cheap Accommodation Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Creepiest Real-Life Mysteries From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota Oiden Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Ofune Jomon Site

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for the Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Farm Tomita (Furano)

GaijinPot Travel