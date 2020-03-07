Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this Dec 19, 2009 file photo, Placido Domingo performs during a sound check prior to a free concert in Mexico City. Photo: AP
entertainment

‪Placido Domingo pulls out of Royal Opera House performances

0 Comments
LONDON

Spanish tenor ‪Plácido Domingo, who is ensnared in allegations of sexual misconduct, has withdrawn from this summer's production of Don Carlo at London's Royal Opera House.

The Royal Opera House said in a statement Friday it had been mutually agreed with Domingo that he will not be taking up his role in the Giuseppe Verdi classic in July.

It's the latest in a string of withdrawals over the past weeks as venues have reassessed their ties with the Spanish star. Performances by Domingo have been cancelled in cities including Tokyo, Madrid and San Francisco, among others.

The Royal Opera House stressed that it had not received any claims of misconduct against Domingo during his time at the venue and said it was “sympathetic” about his reasons for withdrawing.

It added that Domingo, 79, is an “outstanding singer and artist and we are hugely grateful for his support and commitment over many decades.”

The sexual harassment allegations against Domingo surfaced last year in two stories by The Associated Press.

Many commentators, politicians and fellow artists in Europe had initially defended Domingo, even as U.S. companies swiftly moved to cancel performances and sever ties with the singer in the wake of the harassment allegations.

Last week, Domingo apologised "to any colleague who I have made to feel uncomfortable or hurt in any manner by anything I have said or done .... But I know what I have done and I deny it again.”

The Royal Opera House said Domingo's replacement will be announced in due course.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest

GaijinPot Travel

Landmark

Kintaikyo Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Families

8 Indoor Japanese Games To Try Out During The Coronavirus School Shutdown

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Tohoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel