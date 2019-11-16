32nd Tokyo International Film Festival opens

From left: Members of the Competition jury, Bill Gerber, Julie Gayet, jury president Zhang Ziyi, Michael Noer and Ryuichi Hiroki pose on the red carpet in Tokyo on Monday night.

The 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival opened on Monday night, with cheering crowds turning out to greet filmmakers and stars as they walked the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony. Guests from around the world strolled the carpet as they signed autographs and greeted Tokyo’s legions of festive filmgoers.

The event kicked off with the appearance of Festival Muse Alice Hirose, the popular actress who appeared in not one but two films at the 31st TIFF: "The Gun" and "The Travelling Cat Chronicles."

“I’m relieved the weather is so nice,” Hirose said. “I hope that you all can find one special film during this festival, and I hope that the festival will be very special for all of you.”

The following procession of filmmakers and stars represented a large cross-section of the festival’s lineup of 181 films. They included actress Zhang Ziyi, president of the festival’s Competition Jury; hit musician Miyavi, serving as the American Airlines Brand Ambassador; world-renowned cinematographer Christopher Doyle, who lensed the Competition section film "Tezuka’s Barbara;" and actor Koji Yakusho, last year’s Japan Now Actor in Focus, representing his new film "Wings Over Everest."

Acclaimed Swedish actress Alicia Vikander appeared with her Japanese co-star, Naoki Kobayashi and director Wash Westmoreland, representing the Netflix Original "Earthquake Bird," which is playing in Special Screenings before debuting on the VOD channel. The film was shot entirely in Japan and produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free.

The red carpet also featured many guests representing allied events and festivals, including the Skip City International D-Cinema Festival, New Film Week 2019, the Hong Kong International Film Festival, Shanghai International Film & TV Festival, China Film Week in Tokyo 2019 and more.

Following remarks by Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Koichi Hagiuda and Minister of State for “Cool Japan” Strategy Naokazu Takemoto, TIFF Chairman Hiroyasu Ando then greeted the assembled guests, saying, “Japan has continually produced unique and high quality films. In Japan’s new era of Reiwa, this festival will be able to further improve and grow.”

Festival Director Taeko Hisamatsu said, “I’m happy we have so many guests from around the world participating. Japan has recently been the focus of a lot of attention, due to the Rugby World Cup, the emperor’s enthronement and next year’s Olympic and Paralympic games. We have created a program that will help people rediscover the appeal of Japanese cinema.”

Hisamatsu added, “On a personal note, I just had my first grandchild, and I realized that if he lives the average life expectancy, he’ll live into the 22nd century. Then I realized I will also be connected to the 22nd century, which I’d never imagined. Just what kind of world will it be? Unfortunately, a bright future didn’t come to mind. I strongly want it to be a world without war. With the power of cinema, I believe we can unite the world, helping people understand each other.”

Next came an introduction to Opening Film "Tora-san, Wish You Were Here" and a special appearance by its director, Yoji Yamada and its stars Chieko Baisho, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Kumiko Goto, Gin Maeda, Mari Natsuki and Ruriko Asaoka, who were greeted with roaring applause.

Said veteran director Yamada, “I was surprised by what a festive film festival this is. So to be honest, I’m a little tired!” Baisho, who plays Tora-san’s little sister in the series, fought back tears as she said, “Somewhere my brother is watching this from above. It’s been 50 years, I’m just so glad that I’m still alive.”

As the Tora-san team left the stage, the audience was treated to a preview of the lineup of films in the Asian Future, Japanese Cinema Splash and Competition sections and was introduced to the jury members of those respective sections.

Last up were the members of the Competition Jury: producer Bill Gerber, actor and producer Julie Gayet, director Michael Noer, director Ryuichi Hiroki and Jury President Zhang Ziyi.

Ziyi, speaking in both Chinese and English, said: “It’s a privilege to stand here tonight as the president of the Competition jury for the 32nd TIFF. Over the years, this world-class festival has consistently introduced fresh new talent to film lovers all over the world. This year, my fellow jury members and I are proud to participate, and thank the festival for their trust in us. We’re looking forward to watching the 14 movies in the Competition.”

The Tokyo International Film Festival will be showcasing films from around the world and other film-related events at Roppongi Hills and other venues until Nov 5.

© Japan Today