5 Japanese horror films to watch this Halloween

Even in the days of black-and-white filmmaking, Japanese filmmakers were leaders in the field of making audiences scared, uncomfortable and at times just plain perplexed. Japanese filmmakers have distinguished themselves to the degree that Japanese cinema is somewhat synonymous internationally with horror. Outside animation, horror has been their only other successful media export internationally.

So to help make your movie choices easier this Halloween, I’ve compiled this list of fantastic horror films from the 60s to now for you to freak out over on October 31.

1. Noroi: The Curse (2005)

Found footage was a short-lived phenomenon in the West that spawned a few unforgettable movies and many more forgettable ones, however, it may shock you that in Japan, a few dedicated filmmakers are keeping the genre alive and kicking. Foremost among these is Koji Shiraishi’s seminal work Noroi (curse). Noroi is the story of the disappearance of Kobayashi Masafumi, a paranormal researcher who was making a film on curses and demons before disappearing.

Noroi’s horror is in its camera angles, as the movie is composed of shots designed to imitate a Japanese investigative documentary. In the film’s numerous wide shots, viewers will be compelled to search every inch of the screen for hints, leading to chilling moments of realization and discovery.

With interesting characters and a twisting narrative that explores unique folklore and cultural history, Noroi is an easy must-watch this Halloween.

2. Occult (2009)

You might think that having two movies by Koji Shiraishi on this list is favoritism, and it is. In another found-footage film, Shiraishi tells a completely different story from Noroi, Occult features a fictionalized version of Shiraishi as a filmmaker who creates a documentary about a survivor of a mass stabbing who claims to be a medium for a god-like being.

Unlike Noroi, which had the more intimate focus of a small town’s unique folk history, Occult is loosely inspired by HP Lovecraft’s Mythos, which translates into a more existential and psychologically disturbing horror film. The movie is less concerned with scaring you outright and more focused on building an atmosphere of dread and evoking intense feelings of anxiety. Occult is the movie for you if you’re looking for a more unorthodox and experimental approach to horror cinema.

