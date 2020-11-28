Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

50-year-old Japanese comic series Doraemon a smash hit in pandemic

0 Comments
TOKYO

Pandemic-induced school closures saw Japanese children discover the charm of the 50-year-old popular comic series Doraemon, which proved a smash hit this year, according to its publisher.

More than 5 million comic books and other publications featuring the robotic cat were printed in the 12 months to November, Shogakukan Inc said. Of the 45 volumes of the comic books, Volume 1 logged sales of more than 11,000 copies in March alone, a single-month record in the 21st century.

In Japan, most elementary, junior high and high schools were closed between March and May due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

During this period, the country's publishing industry saw brisk sales of children's books and comics, with Doraemon a particular favorite, the Tokyo-based publisher said in a press release.

Adding to the popularity was the issuance in December last year of "Volume 0," a special edition that contained 6 variations of the first Doraemon episode, which was drawn by manga artist Fujiko F Fujio (1933-1996), the company said.

When the manga series debuted in six Shogakukan magazines for preschoolers and elementary school pupils, the artist drew six different versions of the same episode according to the target audience of each magazine.

"In the past year, I have been surprised anew by the enormous popularity of Doraemon," said Satoshi Matsui, head of the company's Doraemon Room. "It is indeed Japan's No. 1 manga," he said.

The story of Doraemon, a robotic cat who travels from the 22nd century to the present day to help Nobita, a clumsy elementary school boy, has been made into movies and video games as well as an animated series.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog