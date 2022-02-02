ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks as co-host of “The View” because of what the head of ABC News called her “wrong and hurtful comments” about Jews and the Holocaust.
“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement posted Tuesday on Twitter.
The suspension came a day after Goldberg's comment during a discussion on “The View” that race was not a factor in the Holocaust. Goldberg apologized hours later and again on Tuesday's morning episode, but the original remark drew condemnation from several prominent Jewish leaders.
“My words upset so many people, which was never my intention,” she said Tuesday morning. “I understand why now and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”
Goldberg made her original comments during a discussion on the show Monday about a Tennessee school board’s banning of “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Nazi death camps during World War II. She said the Holocaust was “not about race ... it’s about man’s inhumanity to other man.”
“I misspoke,” Goldberg said at the opening of Tuesday’s show.
The flare-up over Goldberg's remarks this week highlighted the enduring complexity of some race-related issues, including the widespread but strongly contested notion that only people of color can be victims of racism.
“The View” brought on Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League and author of “It Could Happen Here,” on Tuesday to discuss why her words had been hurtful.
“Jewish people at the moment are feeling besieged," Greenblatt said.
Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, praised Goldberg for being outspoken over the years on social issues but said he struggled to understand her statement on the Holocaust.
“The only explanation that I have for it is that there is a new definition of racism that has been put out there in the public recently that defines racism exclusively as the targeting of people of color. And obviously history teaches us otherwise,” Cooper said.
“Everything about Nazi Germany and about the targeting of the Jews and about the Holocaust was about race and racism. That’s the unfortunate, unassailable historic fact,” he said.
Kenneth L. Marcus, chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, linked Goldberg’s remarks to broader misconceptions of the Holocaust, Jewish identity and antisemitism.
“In her error, she was reflecting a misunderstanding of Jewish identity that is both widespread and dangerous that is sometimes described as erasive antisemitism,” said Marcus, who is the author of ‘The Definition of Anti-Semitism.’
“It is the notion that Jews should be viewed only as being white, privileged oppressors,” he said. “It denies Jewish identity and involves a whitewashing of Jewish history.”
Marcus referred to the use of anti-Jewish stereotypes “about being powerful, controlling and sinister,” coupled with downplaying or denying antisemitism.
In Israel, being Jewish is rarely seen in racial terms, in part because of the country’s great diversity. Yet Jewish identity goes far beyond religion. Israelis typically refer to the “Jewish people” or “Jewish nation,” describing a group or civilization bound together by a shared history, culture, language and traditions and deep ties to Jewish communities overseas.
On “The View” Monday, Goldberg, who is Black, had expressed surprise that some Tennessee school board members were uncomfortable about nudity in “Maus.”
“I mean, it’s about the Holocaust, the killing of 6 million people, but that didn’t bother you?” she said. “If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it. Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”
She continued on that line despite pushback from some of her fellow panelists.
The U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington responded to Goldberg with a tweet.
“Racism was central to Nazi ideology. Jews were not defined by religion, but by race. Nazi racist beliefs fueled genocide and mass murder,” it said.
That tweet also included a link to the museum’s online encyclopedia, which said the Nazis attributed negative stereotypes about Jews to a biologically determined racial heritage.
On Twitter, there were several calls for Goldberg's firing, where it appeared caught up in the familiar debates between left and right.
Greenblatt said the talk show, in the market for a new co-host following last summer's departure of Meghan McCain, should consider hiring a Jewish woman to keep the issue of antisemitism in the forefront.
11 a.m. Editor: Story has been updated to report that Goldberg has been suspended.
Bronco
Identity politics has led to a pecking order of oppression of who has been the most victimized.
It helps nobody.
At the end of the day, we're all victims of a lack of empathy and the failure of people to understand that all human life is sacred.
Yrral
Jews were not the only victim of the Holocaust, their were 10 of thousands Jews, that willingly serve Hitler, Anne Frank family were sold out by a Jewish man Google Anne Frank Jewish Sellout
Mr Kipling
Yrrl....
There is a big difference between "selling out" and selling out to save YOUR life and the lives of your family.
As there is a big difference between recognizing the Holocaust and using the Holocaust to justify the occupation of the land of others.
bobcatfish
Poor Whoopi. Let's all take a knee. Isn't calling yourself Goldberg the verbal equivalent of blackface anyway?
Bob Fosse
Antisemitism has never gone away and is unfortunately on the rise again from Russia to small town Tennessee.
Goldberg was wrong, was corrected by someone more knowledgeable and swiftly apologised. She deserves the backlash but has also inadvertently brought more attention to the censorship of ‘Maus’.
Bob Fosse
”It’s about man’s inhumanity to other man”
”it’s how people treat each other”
That’s what she said.
‘All lives matter’ and ‘we’re all victims’ is deliberately belittling.
Yrral
Kipling, Anne Frank did not sell out nobody, her family was sold-out by a Jewish notary ,even Imperial Japan participating in Holocaust is documentary Google Japan Hitler Holocaust Ties
StevieJ
Honestly I think she was trying to make a really good point, that it wasn't just only Jews who were persecuted during the Holocaust so it wasn't ONLY about race. Her delivery was just off and people took it as her saying it wasn't about race.
That and she said it on The View. I'd imagine their viewer base aren't the best when it comes to thinking critically.
commanteer
Even the one person who makes this claim admits his evidence is only circumstantial. And even he admits that it was to save his own family. Is there anything else you want to tell us about Jews? Seems like you are holding back.
BigYen
Reading the transcript, it looks like she genuinely didn’t know what the Holocaust or the Nazis were about. It wasn’t like she just made one careless comment, she doubled down on it and argued the point - a point that, to use her own phrase, she was lamentably missing.
browny1
The use of the terms Race, Racist, Racism is now firmly entrenched, but it is erroneously applied.
Bigotry, Prejudice, Discrimination, Hatred, Fanaticism, Persecution ...etc based on a person's ethnicity is what is meant.
The Jewish population is not a separate "race", but rather a unique culture with it's own values, customs, mores, religious beliefs etc.
The holocaust was firmly aimed at Jews, but in general it was direct fanatical hatred against anyone outside the Aryan Realm in particular those of different ethnicities, moral beliefs, political ideologies and lifestyles - Homosexuals, Roma, Russians, Catholics, Slavs, Leftists, Jehovah Witnesses etc.
It is estimated that the total number of concentration camp deaths was about 11 million with 40% being non Jewish.
Man's inhumanity to Man.
Jay
The world is full of brilliant women and none of them are on 'The View.'
stormcrow
Do you ever get the feeling that all of these celebrities who put both feet in their mouths and say stupid things just want the attention and the chance to blabber all over themselves about how politically incorrect they were to have said what they said?
Antiquesaving
Well yes and No, a very large part was about "Race" or more precisely ethnicity, but a good part was also about religion and politics, as Jehovah witness, communist, homosexuals, etc... were also treated the same way.
What bothers me the most is the constant "6 million Jews were killed" narrative but barely pointing our the total of those killed in these camps was 12 million. That is anoth 6 million many unlike the Jews whom the majority of the western nations went out of their way to help, and find place for the survivors.
People like the "Roma" were immediately deported from one country to the next in particular by the western nations.
The human race's ability to be cruel to one another seems to have no limit.
snowymountainhell
Not Whoopi’s first bit of stupidity. The idea of having former-lover and partner in crime Ted Danson wear blackface to a a major Hollywood function was another gross idea by Whoopi.
zichi
Jews are not a separate race and anyone can convert.
Judaism is not a race. But Jewish people can be targeted for racism.
https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/judge-rules-judaism-not-race-jewish-people-can-be-targeted-ncna896806
Jews are a nation
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/498027/jewish/Are-Jews-a-Race.htm
Mr Kipling
Yrral...
Kipling, Anne Frank did not sell out nobody, her family was sold-out by a Jewish notary
Exactly... The notary had the choice of selling out the Franks or his own family.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
You need to distinguish between Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews before you can even begin to make a serious comment on whether Jews are a distinct race or not.
u_s__reamer
Whoopi's blooper was merely the result of her careless wording, her inarticulate expression, (she's no professor), as she explained with her later correction: when you boil racism down it IS fundamentally "Man's inhumanity to Man", or, as the Romans used to say "Man is Wolf to Man".
zichi
“Ashkenaz” in Hebrew refers to Germany, and Ashkenazi Jews are those who originated in Eastern Europe. (Sephardic Jews, by contrast, are from the areas around the Mediterranean Sea, including Portugal, Spain, the Middle East and Northern Africa.)
You don't convert to “Sephardic Judaism”, you convert to Judaism. If you live in a Sephardi community, the customs and folkways of the community will be Sephardic. “Sephardic Judaism” is not a thing.
https://www.aish.com/atr/Ashkenazi-versus-Sephardic-Jews.html
Black jews of Africa are a separate race based on their colour but not on their religion.
bass4funk
The woman once again put her foot in her mouth, just revolting.
cleo
Reading just the headline, my immediate thought was, ‘Oh dear Whoopi….’
Then I read the transcript of the actual conversation, and I’m not so sure that she said anything out of line.
“I’m surprised that’s what made you uncomfortable, the fact that there was some nudity. I mean, it’s about the Holocaust, the killing of six million people, but that didn’t bother you? If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it. Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”
She’s basically right, though her numbers are off. The unsettling thing about the book is not the ‘nudity’ or the few naughty words it contains; it’s the content, the disgusting reality that one group of people took it upon themselves to attempt to eradicate another group of people/several other groups of people as completely as possible. Race comes into it only in as much as the perpetrators defined themselves as a master race; the people they set out to exterminate were of several races and ethnicities, though yes roughly half of them were Jews. Which then raises the question of whether Jewishness is a race. An ethnic group, yes; a race, I don’t think so.
War is always about man’s inhumanity to man. Even if you insist that the Holocaust was about race, racism is simply one aspect of man’s inhumanity to man.
Bob Fosse
This scandal has attracted far more attention than the original scandal she was commenting on.
‘Cancel culture’ censoring a book on the Holocaust, which until now the right wing are still unfortunately silent about.
snowymountainhell
A sincere “Thank You” to both @browny1 and @Antiquesavings for the enlightening clarifications of what’s at issue here, in both the present and the unforgettable past: human’s inhumanity to other humans.
itsonlyrocknroll
If there is any doubt about Holocausts intentions then Reinhard Heydrich and Adolf Eichmann final solution to the Jewish question. enacted at the Wannsee Conference should dispel all doubt.
Wannsee conference and the "final solution"
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/wannsee-conference-and-the-final-solution
Whoopi Goldberg comment have been picked up, if, all and sundry then shout Whoopi Goldberg down how will we ever debate or learn from histories atrocities?
Heck one slip of the tongue and you are out.
itsonlyrocknroll
To realize, comprehend how the final solution results in holocaust.
An understanding of The Nuremberg Race Laws
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/nuremberg-laws
Despite the persistent claims of Nazi ideology, there was no scientifically valid basis to define Jews as a race.
Nazi legislators looked therefore to family genealogy to define race.
People with three or more grandparents born into the Jewish religious community were Jews by law.
Grandparents born into a Jewish religious community were considered “racially” Jewish. Their “racial” status passed to their children and grandchildren. Under the law, Jews in Germany were not citizens but “subjects" of the state.
darknuts
If only she could look at slavery the same way. Hats off to her if she can .
USNinJapan2
She doubled down on her comments on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and she's now been suspended from the View. I wouldn't be surprised if Disney Inc. is out for blood and Whoopi doesn't get a pass on this one.
Attilathehungry
Outrage not needed. Just a bit of sympathy for a high school dropout who is in waaaay over her head when trying to discuss complicated historical issues. Or any complicated issues for that matter. Good comedian but she is like so many in the entertainment business, she has confused popularity with intelligence.
It IS weird that she has spent her professional career under a Jewish name when she is in no part Jewish. Touch of cultural appropriation perhaps?
Michael Machida
I have watched this show a few times. I don't understand why anyone would watch it. If you do like it, I wish someone would tell me why. Whoopi Goldberg is amazingly irritating in her comments just like this episode as well.
Yubaru
Not racism, but because of their religion. Your comment is akin to stating that "Muslims" are targeted because of their race, which is pure ignorance.
People need to learn the differences between the two, including posters here as well it seems!
Bungle
IIRC the Frank family was rumbled over the use of (forged?) food vouchers. The authorities noticed a discrepancy and came knocking at their residence, but I believe they were investigating fraud rather than Jews in hiding.
letsberealistic
All women (and men) are brilliant; we just can't see it yet.
zichi
Yubaru
But Jewish people can be targeted for racism.
Sorry fella wasn't "my comment" it was from the link I posted. A statement made by one of your American judges. Next time try reading the link first before diving in.
https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/judge-rules-judaism-not-race-jewish-people-can-be-targeted-ncna896806
Can you provide a comment on the article?
Muslims too are not a race because Islam is practiced in many countries by many people of all races.
Christians too are not a race because Christianity is practiced in many countries by many people of all races.
There are no religions that are also separate races.