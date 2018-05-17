Actor Ken Watanabe splits with actress wife

Japanese actor Ken Watanabe, who has appeared in a number of American films including the 2003 period drama "The Last Samurai," has split with his actress wife Kaho Minami, their agencies said Thursday.

The couple's divorce came about a year after a magazine report that the 58-year-old Watanabe had been cheating on the 54-year-old Minami, an allegation later admitted to by the actor.

In 2004, Watanabe was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lord Katsumoto Moritsugu in "The Last Samurai." He also made his Broadway debut in 2015 when he starred in "The King and I."

Watanabe tied the knot in 2005 with Minami, who has performed in dozens of Japanese films and TV dramas.

