Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ken Watanabe Photo: Japan Today
entertainment

Actor Ken Watanabe splits with actress wife

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese actor Ken Watanabe, who has appeared in a number of American films including the 2003 period drama "The Last Samurai," has split with his actress wife Kaho Minami, their agencies said Thursday.

The couple's divorce came about a year after a magazine report that the 58-year-old Watanabe had been cheating on the 54-year-old Minami, an allegation later admitted to by the actor.

In 2004, Watanabe was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lord Katsumoto Moritsugu in "The Last Samurai." He also made his Broadway debut in 2015 when he starred in "The King and I."

Watanabe tied the knot in 2005 with Minami, who has performed in dozens of Japanese films and TV dramas.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Terrible news. Watanabe-san is my favorite actor, and is now famous and popular all around the world. I hope he is OK.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Art & Culture

An Invitation To Azuma Odori: Tokyo’s Most Authentic Geisha Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Living The Zen Life As A Foreign Woman In An Old Akita Temple

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Eikan-do (Zenrin-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

6 Great Mobile Apps for Learning Basic Japanese

GaijinPot Blog