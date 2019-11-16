Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Arashi singer Ninomiya marries former announcer

TOKYO

Kazunari Ninomiya, a member of the all-male idol group Arashi, married a former announcer, his office said Tuesday.

The 36-year-old singer and actor married a 38-year-old woman, Johnny & Associates Inc said, although it declined to disclose her name. Ninomiya is the first of the five-member group to tie the knot.

"I got married to a woman who I have been seeing," he said in a release.

In a message to his fans, Ninomiya said he "made the decision to take responsibility as a man."

Arashi -- one of the most successful idol groups created by the entertainment agency -- said in January that it will suspend its activities at the end of 2020.

The group will hold two concerts at the new National Stadium in May ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. They will also have a concert in Beijing next spring.

Arashi also performed a song at a national festival Saturday to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace Plaza in Tokyo.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

And does she have a name?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

