Climate COP26 DiCaprio
American actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio attends an event about the Global Methane Pledge at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday. Photo: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via A
entertainment

DiCaprio brings star power to U.N. climate summit

3 Comments
By The Associated Press
GLASGOW

Leonardo DiCaprio has brought a touch of Hollywood star power to the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, drawing a big crowd of journalists and fans as he arrived for Day 3 of the conference.

The actor, who is a U.N. climate change representative, was pictured at the conference on Tuesday sporting a blue suit and a dark face mask. An entourage and a crowd of people hoping to get photos of DiCaprio on their mobile phones surrounded him.

DiCaprio, 46, visited Kew Science’s Carbon Garden Space, an exhibition in the main conference center aiming to highlight the role plants can play in providing solutions to climate change.

A spokesperson said the actor “seemed to enjoy seeing the wonderful display of plants and messages about nature-based solutions to climate change that the Kew’s display has on show.”

was pictured at the conference on Tuesday sporting a blue suit 

I'm not as interested in the color of his fancy suit as I am in him arriving in a private jet and limo.

How about his dinner at the big UN conference? Was it a soy cracker that he wants all of us to eat or a fancy 300 dollar steak with caviar?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Took the yacht up from the Med maybe? Looking good with the tan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

At least he did not use a private jet and arrived on a commercial flight.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

