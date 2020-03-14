Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Disney to release 'Frozen 2' on streaming platform three months early

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Walt Disney Co says it will make the sequel to hit animated movie "Frozen" available on its streaming platform Disney+ three months ahead of schedule in the United States, as media companies respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said "Frozen 2" would be available in the country starting Sunday, "surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period."

Cinemas have closed in some countries to try to prevent the spread of the virus, while the two largest U.S. theater chains have halved their seating capacity.

"Frozen 2" will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on March 17.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #72: How Japanese Hear Rage Against The Machine Lyrics

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Happy (Or Not) White Day!

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 10, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What does LIVING mean to you? #5

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Top 5 Useless (But Funny) Alternative Mask Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining