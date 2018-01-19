Famed music producer Tetsuya Komuro quits showbiz after reports of extramarital affair

Tetsuya Komuro, one of Japan’s most famous music producers and songwriters, announced his retirement from show business at a press conference on Friday afternoon, just days after a tabloid magazine broke the news of his extramarital affair.
Komuro, 59, is married to Keiko, 45, the former lead vocalist of the pop group Globe, which he formed and produced in 1995.
“I deeply apologize to my wife Keiko, my family, fans and my staff members for causing them trouble and making them worry as a result of the recent news,” Komuro said at the opening of the press conference held in Tokyo’s Minato Ward. “I have decided to take responsibility (for the scandal) by resigning.”
The news of Komuro’s infidelity was released by weekly Japanese tabloid Shukan Bunshun on Thursday.
According to Bunshun’s sources, Komuro began an affair with a nurse, who had been caring for him, around the end of last year. The two were seen meeting privately at her home and Komuro’s house, as well as multiple hotels in Tokyo, in December and this month.
Komuro has been the prime care provider for Keiko, who is still recovering from a major subarachnoid hemorrhage she suffered in 2011. The stroke left partial damage to her cognitive thinking and health, an issue the couple had continued to struggle with for the past nearly seven years.
“Because of her stroke, she somewhat lost interest in many things and changed from a woman to a small girl. We have stopped communicating as adults,” Komuro said. “I feel so sorry for thinking this, but the pressure of having to keep on going (to take care of her health) kept piling up to the point that it became emotionally damaging. I think I began feeling exhausted from around three years ago.”
However, asked if he is considering a divorce, Komuro -- who has been married twice before -- said that he has a “stronger love” for his wife now than he had for her before her stroke and that he would like to continue being married to her.
Komuro, who began his career in the 1970s, is recognized as the most successful music producer in Japanese music history and is often credited for introducing dance music into Japanese pop. He has produced music hits for many of Japan’s most famous music idols, including Namie Amuro, TRF, Tomomi Kahara and Ami Suzuki.
Komuro was found guilty in 2009 for defrauding an investor of 500 million yen by contracting to transfer copyrights he did not own, but was granted a suspended sentence.© Japan Today
Reckless
Cripes! Give the guy a break for crying out loud! Hope nobody follows me around...
Bungle
I think that under the circumstances, this guy should be cut some slack.
nakanoguy01
how does one actually "quit showbiz?"
but i'm glad he's not abandoning his wife. not many rich guys in his situation would.
Strangerland
They quit the 芸の会 (げいのかい geinokai) - which I don't know how that's translated, but something like 'performers association'. All working members in 'showbiz' are part of this association. When they decide to retire, the leave the association.
cleo
It's 芸能界, literally the entertainment world, in other words, show business. There is no association that everyone is a member of.
He's saying that he's quitting show biz, i.e. no longer going to work as a music producer.
Strangerland
I stand corrected, and also surprised, I guess I've never seen the kanji before and had it wrong in my head all along.
jcapan
Jeez, is this the Massachusetts Bay Colony? Put a big A on his chest, shave his head, let him bow down to us mere mortals. Whenever I forget why I'm repulsed by the entirety of the Japanese entertainment industry, this kind of tripe pops up to remind me.
Toasted Heretic
Monogamy is a strange old thing. Even stranger is the idea that people "stray" on occasion. Or should be held up to a public shaming or ridicule.
I wish them both well and if it's an anyways strong marriage, it will survive.
Madden
Looks like the guy's been through a lot, wouldn't surprise me if he considered to get divorced but doing so would leave Keiko alone in a really bad situation and he clearly still cares for her even she's unable to be a proper wife to him anymore. I think that the public will be understanding about why he did what he did.
Michael Jackson
I've got to him a pass on this one. I mean, if your wife is no longer able to provide for your needs because of her health, what's a guy supposed to do?
Strangerland
In this day of long-life, and contact with so many other people, both in real life and online, the idea of life-long monogamous marriage is becoming an outdated concept. Some people still manage to do it (myself being one of them), but I'd be surprised if it lasted in its current form for another two generations.
Educator60
I have never liked Komuro nor most of his music and it’s neither here nor there to me if he quits show business. But this very slanted article disturbs me. It’s as if the author either didn’t watch the press conference, or didn’t understand it, or maybe just wants to crucify Komuro for some reason.
Why is there no mention that Komuro absolutely denied having an affair with the nurse? To the point of saying his physical and mental condition has left him with no interest in a sexual relation? Why no mention that he stressed the nurse was on hand for administering injections and IV drips because of his fragile health? Or that he has suffered from Hepatitis C, stress, sudden hearing loss, tinnitus, etc? That the nurse visited him at various locations and at various times due to his erratic working schedule? That he admitted she had also been a sympathetic ear for him but that there had never been any sexual relationship between them?
I suppose he could have been lying through his teeth during the press conference and if so, it might be clarified at some point (it wouldn’t be the first time something like that’s been known to happen). But does the author here have some proof of that? Shouldn’t his side also get some fair play here?
wanderlust
Remember, it's not official until his agency sends out a FAX - the official medium for delivery of announcements of marriages, affairs, apologies and resignations in the world of Japanese show business!
Kidas Dom
He should just keep plugging along. Start his own production company if he hadn't already.
Unless his wife decides to divorce him (not likely) just continue to take care of her, take care of his business, and take care of his other business.
Bungle
Good point, Educator. I forgot about the aural crime known as J-Pop. The infidelity I can overlook, but for that string him up!