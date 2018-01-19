Famed music producer Tetsuya Komuro quits showbiz after reports of extramarital affair

Tetsuya Komuro, one of Japan’s most famous music producers and songwriters, announced his retirement from show business at a press conference on Friday afternoon, just days after a tabloid magazine broke the news of his extramarital affair.

Komuro, 59, is married to Keiko, 45, the former lead vocalist of the pop group Globe, which he formed and produced in 1995.

“I deeply apologize to my wife Keiko, my family, fans and my staff members for causing them trouble and making them worry as a result of the recent news,” Komuro said at the opening of the press conference held in Tokyo’s Minato Ward. “I have decided to take responsibility (for the scandal) by resigning.”

The news of Komuro’s infidelity was released by weekly Japanese tabloid Shukan Bunshun on Thursday.

According to Bunshun’s sources, Komuro began an affair with a nurse, who had been caring for him, around the end of last year. The two were seen meeting privately at her home and Komuro’s house, as well as multiple hotels in Tokyo, in December and this month.

Komuro has been the prime care provider for Keiko, who is still recovering from a major subarachnoid hemorrhage she suffered in 2011. The stroke left partial damage to her cognitive thinking and health, an issue the couple had continued to struggle with for the past nearly seven years.

“Because of her stroke, she somewhat lost interest in many things and changed from a woman to a small girl. We have stopped communicating as adults,” Komuro said. “I feel so sorry for thinking this, but the pressure of having to keep on going (to take care of her health) kept piling up to the point that it became emotionally damaging. I think I began feeling exhausted from around three years ago.”

However, asked if he is considering a divorce, Komuro -- who has been married twice before -- said that he has a “stronger love” for his wife now than he had for her before her stroke and that he would like to continue being married to her.

Komuro, who began his career in the 1970s, is recognized as the most successful music producer in Japanese music history and is often credited for introducing dance music into Japanese pop. He has produced music hits for many of Japan’s most famous music idols, including Namie Amuro, TRF, Tomomi Kahara and Ami Suzuki.

Komuro was found guilty in 2009 for defrauding an investor of 500 million yen by contracting to transfer copyrights he did not own, but was granted a suspended sentence.

