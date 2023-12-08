'Godzilla Minus One' smashes record as top-grossing Japanese live-action in U.S.

The newest Godzilla film has become the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film in the United States, raking in more than $14 million, Japan film production company Toho Co said Thursday.

"Godzilla Minus One" made over $14.36 million as of Tuesday local time, surpassing the previous title held by "The Adventures of Milo and Otis," released in Japan and the United States in 1986 and 1989, respectively.

The latest installment in the franchise, which opened last Friday, follows the giant reptilian monster rampaging through postwar Japan.

"It makes me happy that it was none other than Godzilla to have broken the record that had long gone unbeaten," said director Takashi Yamazaki.

Ryunosuke Kamiki, who starred in "Godzilla Minus One," said, "It's like a dream that the film is also being watched by so many people in America!"

