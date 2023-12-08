Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

'Godzilla Minus One' smashes record as top-grossing Japanese live-action in U.S.

0 Comments
TOKYO

The newest Godzilla film has become the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film in the United States, raking in more than $14 million, Japan film production company Toho Co said Thursday.

"Godzilla Minus One" made over $14.36 million as of Tuesday local time, surpassing the previous title held by "The Adventures of Milo and Otis," released in Japan and the United States in 1986 and 1989, respectively.

The latest installment in the franchise, which opened last Friday, follows the giant reptilian monster rampaging through postwar Japan.

"It makes me happy that it was none other than Godzilla to have broken the record that had long gone unbeaten," said director Takashi Yamazaki.

Ryunosuke Kamiki, who starred in "Godzilla Minus One," said, "It's like a dream that the film is also being watched by so many people in America!"

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Koganeyama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Free Monthly Coding Workshops at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

Reborn Art Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Where to See Real Gundam in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Omuro

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Miyako Botanic Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Traditions and Trends at the Tokyo Food Summit 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Capturing Emotion Through Color

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tozai Line

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog