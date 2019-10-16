Japanese idol Yamashita to star in bloody Antarctic chiller

Japanese artist, actor, singer and dancer Tomohisa Yamashita will star in the TV thriller series "The Head"

By VALERY HACHE

Japanese idol Tomohisa Yamashita is to star in a chilling new thriller set in the Antarctic called "The Head".

A clip from the series -- co-created by Ran Tellem of "Homeland" fame -- was shown Tuesday at MIPCOM, the world's biggest entertainment market in Cannes.

The show's international cast includes Irish actor John Lynch, who is one of two survivors of 10 people left to "winter" at a research base.

When scientists return in the spring they find the walls covered in blood and the two survivors blaming each other for the murders.

Yamashita, a 35-year-old singer and actor who is widely known as Yamapi, plays an investigator.

He said "this story shows the core of human emotions" as he appeared in Cannes with co-stars including Spain's Alvaro Morte -- the "Professor" in "Money Heist" -- to promote the show.

Shooting is still going on in Iceland and Canary Islands backed by the Catalan giant, Mediapro -- the co-producers of the hit "The Young Pope" -- Hulu Japan and HBO Asia.

The show is written by Spanish brothers Alex and David Pastor.

