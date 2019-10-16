Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese artist, actor, singer and dancer Tomohisa Yamashita will star in the TV thriller series "The Head" Photo: AFP
entertainment

Japanese idol Yamashita to star in bloody Antarctic chiller

3 Comments
By VALERY HACHE
CANNES, France

Japanese idol Tomohisa Yamashita is to star in a chilling new thriller set in the Antarctic called "The Head".

A clip from the series -- co-created by Ran Tellem of "Homeland" fame -- was shown Tuesday at MIPCOM, the world's biggest entertainment market in Cannes.

The show's international cast includes Irish actor John Lynch, who is one of two survivors of 10 people left to "winter" at a research base.

When scientists return in the spring they find the walls covered in blood and the two survivors blaming each other for the murders.

Yamashita, a 35-year-old singer and actor who is widely known as Yamapi, plays an investigator.

He said "this story shows the core of human emotions" as he appeared in Cannes with co-stars including Spain's Alvaro Morte -- the "Professor" in "Money Heist" -- to promote the show.

Shooting is still going on in Iceland and Canary Islands backed by the Catalan giant, Mediapro -- the co-producers of the hit "The Young Pope" -- Hulu Japan and HBO Asia.

The show is written by Spanish brothers Alex and David Pastor.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Is this top newsworthy material? Meanwhile, in Syria...

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Is this top newsworthy material? Meanwhile, in Syria...

You're in the 'Entertainment' section of the news, what do you expect to see? If you want updates on Syria, you're in the wrong place.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

https://japantoday.com/category/world/money-hatred-for-the-kurds-drives-turkey's-syrian-fighters

Would ya look at that... In the "world" news section. Go figure.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Common Japanese Phrases To Help You Study JLPT N2 and N3 Grammar

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Nightlife

Kawasaki Halloween Parade

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Halloween Events For 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways You Can Benefit From Having a Financial Planner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Theme Parks

Nagashima Spa Land

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

Hitachi Seaside Park

GaijinPot Travel