Masa Takumi, center, accepts the award for best global music album for "Sakura," at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
entertainment

Japanese musician Takumi wins Grammy for best global album

LOS ANGELES

Japanese musician and composer Masanori Takumi won a Grammy award on Sunday for his album featuring songs performed with traditional Asian instruments.

Takumi took the Best Global Music Album award for "Sakura," released in 2022. The 44-year-old, who plays the piano and shamisen, a three-string Japanese instrument, has said he created the musical pieces to express his perspective on Japan.

After being announced the winner at the award ceremony, a jubilant Takumi said on stage that he was "speechless."

Takumi has worked as composer and producer for popular Japanese pop groups such as Exile and Da Pump as well as the South Korean all-girl group Kara since debuting as a drummer in a band in 2000.

Takumi, who is from Osaka, had previously been short-listed for a Grammy award for his work with reggae musicians Sly and Robbie in the 2010s.

Wow. He really did win global album outside of America.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

