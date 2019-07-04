Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut, Miki Sudo win annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest

Juliet Lee, left, Miki Sudo, center, and Michelle Lesko, right, compete in the closing moments of the women's competition of the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on Thursday.

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut ate 71 wieners and buns to secure his 12th title at Nathan's Famous annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest at Coney Island in New York on Thursday.

In front of a crowd of fans and facing 17 opponents, the California native came close but didn't manage to beat his own record of 74 dogs, set last year.

However, he far exceeded his nearest competitors.

Afterward, Chestnut said he was disappointed to not break his record, but planned to try again next year.

Reigning champion Miki Sudo won the women's competition by chomping down 31 hot dogs. She said she felt "wonderful" as she walked off the stage.

The 33-year-old fell short of last year's 37 frankfurters but easily beat runner-up Michelle Lesco, who ate 26 hot dogs.

Sudo's performance Thursday morning earned her a sixth consecutive title.

ESPN released a documentary Tuesday featuring the rivalry between Chestnut and his longtime foe, Japan's Takeru Kobayashi, who no longer takes part in the contest.

