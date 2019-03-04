Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Aug. 3, 2009, British musician Keith Flint of Prodigy talks to the media after winning the best single for 'Omen' at the Kerrang Awards 2009, at the Brewery in London. The Progidy front man, 49-year old Flint is reported to have died at his home in London, according to a statement released by the band Monday March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, FILE)
entertainment

Keith Flint, singer of electronic band The Prodigy, dies at 49

By DANICA KIRKA
LONDON

Keith Flint, the fiery frontman of British dance-electronic band The Prodigy, was found dead Monday at his home near London, the band said. He was 49.

Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett said in an Instagram post that Flint killed himself over the weekend.

"I'm shell shocked ... confused and heart broken," he wrote.

Police confirmed that the body of a 49-year-old man had been found at a home in Brook Hill, northeast of London. They said the death was being treated as non-suspicious and a file would be sent to the coroner — standard practice in cases of violent or unexplained deaths.

Flint was the stage persona of the band, whose 1990s hits "Firestarter" and "Breathe" were an incendiary fusion of techno, breakbeat and acid house music.

He was renowned for his manic stage energy and distinctive look: black eyeliner and hair spiked into two horns.

"A true pioneer, innovator and legend," the band said in a statement confirming his death. "He will be forever missed."

The Prodigy sold 30 million records, helping to take rave music from an insular community of party-goers to an international audience. They had seven No. 1 albums in Britain, most recently with "No Tourists" in 2018.

The band attracted criticism for the 1997 single "Smack My Bitch Up," and the accompanying sex- and drug-fueled video. The National Organization for Women accused the song of encouraging violence against women, and it was banned by the BBC.

The band denied misogyny, pointing out that the song's protagonist is revealed in the video to be a woman.

Born Keith Charles Flint on Sept. 17, 1969 in east London, he moved to east of the city to Braintree, Essex as a child, where he met Howlett at a nightclub.

The Prodigy was formed in the early 1990s, with Howlett as producer and Flint originally employed as a dancer before becoming singer and the onstage focal point.

The band's rise coincided with soul-searching in Britain over electronic dance music and its related drug culture, and the Prodigy became known as much for its anti-establishment stance as for its songs. The band members were vocal critics of the U.K.'s Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, which banned the raves popularized in the late-1980s during the so-called Second Summer of Love.

Electronic duo the Chemical Brothers tweeted that Flint "as an amazing front man, a true original and he will be missed."

Grime musician Dizzee Rascal said he had opened for The Prodigy in 2009, "and he was one of the nicest people I've met and always was every time I met him, the whole band were. When it comes to stage few people can carry a show like him I'm proud to say I've seen it for myself."

The Prodigy were essential, right from the get-go. Charly was a techno classic and the band really delivered the goods with Music for the Jilted Generation. Their Law was an anthem against 1994's Criminal Justice & Public Order act which tried to outlaw the rave scene.

But they managed to turn it up to 11, once Keith stepped forward as frontman with Firestarter and Breathe.

49 is no age at all. Sad to see you go, Keith x

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Heartbreaking. Keith and The Prodigy have had a much stronger influence on the music world than most people realize. Theirs was the soundtrack of many points in my life

2 ( +2 / -0 )

apparently he was distraught after his marriage to dj mayumi kai dissolved. bloody sad.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

A true innovator, needed especially when crap like the Macarena, Spice Girls, New Age and Celine Dion clogged the airwaves. Such sad news indeed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Another music great gone. Prodigy was part of my college days' soundtrack. And the bassist for Survivor died the other day too. Survivor was part of my teenage and Navy days. Saw Survivor at a casino a few years ago, and now that band is gone. I'll never get to see Prodigy now. This is sad and awful news.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A true innovator, needed especially when crap like the Macarena, Spice Girls, New Age and Celine Dion clogged the airwaves. Such sad news indeed

They all have a place and there is room.

Wannabe by the Spice Girks was a good, fun song. Me and my brother used to play it for the kids at Christmas.

Anyway, Prodigy was never my thing but I respected what they did.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

