Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Naomi Watanabe tests positive for COVID in New York

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese comedienne Naomi Watanabe tested positive for coronavirus in New York but is on her way to recovery, her management office said Saturday.

Watanabe, known for her impressions of singer Beyonce, felt a mild fever after work and was confirmed to be infected along with her manager, according to Yoshimoto Kogyo Holdings Co.

The 34-year-old New York-based social media celebrity is now under quarantine at home, the company said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

So Japanese is not that immune after all, like some Japanese scientist claim

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/12/11/national/riken-research-covid-19/

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Maybe Beyonce should quarantine just in case.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Fatty better be careful uk

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog