entertainment

Ninja event to be held in Tokyo, Fukuoka this month

0 Comments
TOKYO

"Experiential NINJADOJO," a ninja-themed event where you can enjoy a full-fledged ninja show, shuriken experience, photo shoot with a ninja, and other attractions, will be held in Tokyo and Fukuoka this week.

As a part of Japanese traditional culture, ninja performances have attracted a lot of interest from all over the world. By stepping away from modern society and experiencing ninja culture, participants will deepen their understanding of the ancient Japanese art.

At the main dojo, the Authentic Ninja Show will feature powerful performances by the ninja groups Raifujin and Fukuoka Kuroda Ninja Team which have received a lot of attention in response to the recent inbound tourism demand. There will be a Shuriken Experience where you can learn how to throw shuriken (hand-hidden daggers) from a ninja and actually throw them, a photo shoot with a ninja on a stage that recreates the world view of ninjas, and limited-edition ninja merchandize on sale. The content is enjoyable not only for families but also for foreign tourists.

The Fukuoka event will be held at Canal City Theater in the center of Hakata from July 11-14. The Tokyo event will be held at I'M A SHOW in Amusement City Yurakucho from July 25-28. Tickets are on sale now at each ticket website.

Tokyo: https://sunrisetokyo.com/detail/26889/

Fukuoka: https://sunrisetokyo.com/detail/26905/

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

