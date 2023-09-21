Paramount + to launch in Japan in partnership with J:COM and WOWOW

Paramount on Wednesday announced the upcoming launch of its premium streaming service Paramount+ in Japan with J:COM, one of Japan's top cable television operators and broadband internet providers, and with WOWOW Inc, the top premium pay channel in the market. Japan is the second market in Asia to launch the service, following its debut in Korea last year.

Beginning December 1, Paramount+ will bring its popular films and series to Japan through the on-demand services of both J:COM and WOWOW, at no additional costs for their subscribers.

The Paramount+ slate will include titles from Paramount's vast library: Hollywood hits like "Mission: Impossible," "Bumblebee" and "G.I. Joe" from Paramount Pictures; popular CBS TV shows like "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "NCIS;" animated favorites, such as Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants" and Comedy Central's "South Park;" popular SHOWTIME titles, such as "Dexter" and MTV's young-adult series and iconic music shows, including the MTV Video Music Awards Japan.

"With the launch of Paramount+ in Japan, we are now delivering hours of popular films and series to fans in all key streaming markets worldwide. It is an important milestone for us and a critical step for the future of our streaming business," said Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+ International. "I am excited to strengthen our collaboration with J:COM and WOWOW to offer their audiences incredible content and beloved stars and characters from our iconic studios and brands."

Yoichi Iwaki, President, Representative Director of J:COM, said: "For many years, Paramount Global has been delivering its music channel MTV and a variety of movies and dramas to customers through J:COM TV, which has been one of the most attractive features of J:COM TV and has been supported by customers. We are pleased to bring Paramount's diverse content to the people of Japan through this new partnership. In particular, the group's drama series like NCIS and CSI are highly acclaimed by our customers, and we will deliver attractive content, including Paramount+ original productions through J:COM STREAM. Together with our long-time partner WOWOW, we will ensure the success of Paramount+ in Japan. In addition, we will strengthen our partnerships with both parties to enhance the value of the entertainment experience for our customers."

Paramount+ is one of the fastest-growing premium services, with more than 61 million subscribers in more than 45 markets globally. Paramount is also the home of Pluto TV, the pioneer of FAST service globally, and is available in more than 35 markets, with the most recent launch in Australia this August.

© 2023 PR Newswire Association LLC. All Rights Reserved.