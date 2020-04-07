Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Pop group Arashi releases hand-washing video

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese pop group Arashi has released a video encouraging people to wash their hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The video on hand-washing performed by Arashi has been viewed over one million times. It was uploaded by their agency Johnny & Associates Inc., on YouTube last Friday.

The five band members, dressed in blue suits, start by singing a simple tune about hand-washing, complete with the chorus "Let's wash your hands, wash your hands" in English.

They then move to a public bathroom to demonstrate the correct way to apply soap, lather well and wash between the fingers.

As of Monday afternoon, over 2,000 messages had been posted in the comments section, applauding the male idol group.

"It is like a lullaby. I feel reassured listening to this," one user wrote, while another praised "such a thoughtful and excellent initiative in raising awareness and educating people" about the importance of washing hands at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

The five members -- leader Satoshi Ono, Sho Sakurai, Masaki Aiba, Kazunari Ninomiya and Jun Matsumoto -- have been active both as a group and individually, not only in music but in movies, TV dramas, variety shows and commercials since making their debut in 1999.

But the group has announced it is scheduled to suspend its activities at the end of this year.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
1.8 metres apart please!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

