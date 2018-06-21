Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Sesame Workshop to create new children's TV shows for Apple

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Apple Inc has ordered multiple live-action and animated series from Emmy award-winning children's television producer Sesame Workshop, a source close to the agreement said.

It is the first move by Apple to add children's programming to its growing slate of original television shows in development for worldwide distribution. The long-running "Sesame Street" is not part of the agreement, the source said.

Apple has not revealed when the shows will be released or how people will be able to watch them.

The new programming agreement calls for Sesame Workshop to produce live-action and animated series and to develop a puppet series, the source said.

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit group behind "Sesame Street," which has aired on U.S. public television network PBS for nearly 50 years. New episodes now run on AT&T's HBO, with re-runs on PBS stations.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Museums

Kyoto International Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Parks and Gardens

Izu Shaboten Animal Park

GaijinPot Travel

Visa Basics: Instructor Versus Specialist in Humanities and International Services

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Hatos Bar: An American BBQ Oasis In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

After the Quake: Two Years on, Kumamoto Stands Strong

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule

Savvy Tokyo

6 Types of Students Language Teachers Will Meet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog