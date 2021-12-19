Singer Sayaka Kanda dies after fall from Sapporo hotel room

Singer-actress Sayaka Kanda has died after falling out of a hotel window in Sapporo on Saturday.

Kanda, 35, who was the only child of actor Masaki Kanda and pop singer Seiko Matsuda, was found on the balcony outside a 14th-floor room at around 1 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said it appeared she had fallen or jumped out of the window of her room on the top floor of the 22-floor hotel in Chuo Ward.

Kanda was rushed to hospital where she died at around 9:40 p.m.

Kanda made her debut as a singer in 2001. In 2014, she also provided the voice for the character Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of the hit animated film “Frozen.”

Kanda married actor Mitsu Murata in 2017 but they divorced in 2019.

She was in Sapporo, appearing as Eliza Doolittle in the stage musical “My Fair Lady." She attended the rehearsal on Friday but didn't show up for the noon performance on Saturday.

© Japan Today