Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Singer Sayaka Kanda dies after fall from Sapporo hotel room

1 Comment
SAPPORO

Singer-actress Sayaka Kanda has died after falling out of a hotel window in Sapporo on Saturday.

Kanda, 35, who was the only child of actor Masaki Kanda and pop singer Seiko Matsuda, was found on the balcony outside a 14th-floor room at around 1 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said it appeared she had fallen or jumped out of the window of her room on the top floor of the 22-floor hotel in Chuo Ward.

Kanda was rushed to hospital where she died at around 9:40 p.m.

Kanda made her debut as a singer in 2001. In 2014, she also provided the voice for the character Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of the hit animated film “Frozen.”

Kanda married actor Mitsu Murata in 2017 but they divorced in 2019.

She was in Sapporo, appearing as Eliza Doolittle in the stage musical “My Fair Lady." She attended the rehearsal on Friday but didn't show up for the noon performance on Saturday.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Tragedy, such a talent.

The world should wake up from constant lockdowns and other regulations before most of us will be depressed.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The world should wake up from constant lockdowns and other regulations before most of us will be depressed.

What lockdowns are you talking about? The tragedy in this article happened in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo